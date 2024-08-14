5 Things to Do: Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus, Kane County Flea Market and more in Kane County

A variety of dealers at the Kane County Flea Market will display antiques and collectibles indoors and outside. The monthly event returns from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. (Shaw Media)

Here are five things to do in Kane County:

1. Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus: From Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 15 to 18, Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus will entertain at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Showtimes will be 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday. The circus will feature a performer dubbed “the world’s smallest person” at 23 inches tall, a human cannonball, the Globe of Death and more. There will be fair food, inflatable slides, face painting, bouncy houses, pony rides and other events. Attendees can arrive early to meet the circus stars and take part in the bouncy houses and other activities. Ticket prices are based on seating. General admission costs $35 for adults, $20 for children ages 3 to 13 and $14.50 for the first 100 tickets sold. For more information, visit kanecountyfair.com/Events or gardenbrosnuclearcircus.com.

2. Prairie Fest 2024 (Campton Hills): Campton Township Parks and Open Space will host Prairie Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Historic Corron Farm, 7N761 Corron Road, Campton Hills. Live music, 4D’s BBQ, wagon rides, kid-friendly activities, farm tours and other attractions will be featured. Admission is free. Campton Township Open Space Foundation will have corn on the cob available for purchase. For more information, visit Facebook at tinyurl.com/2hfbz7uj.

3. Farm Social: Heritage Prairie Farm in Elburn presents Farm Social, boasting a changing array of food trucks and other edibles, from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through September. The event offers live music, food and drink, lawn games and more. On Wednesdays, Aug. 21 and 28, the farm will feature Farm Bites, with live music performed by Jack Mack and Milkman’s Kids, respectively. Tickets for the event cost $5. The farm is located at 2N308 Brundige Road. For more information, visit heritageprairiefarm.com/farmsocial.

4. Kane County Flea Market: From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, the Kane County Flea Market will take place at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Attendees can purchase refurbished furniture, holiday decorations, sports collectibles, antiques and myriad other items. More than 600 vendors are involved each month in the market. Admission costs $6, and is free for children younger than 12, when accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit kanecountyfleamarket.com.

5. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, individuals 21 and older can attend the Tacos and Tequila Festival at Northwestern Medical Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. Among highlights will be tacos, hand-crafted margaritas, a tequila-tasting lounge, a Chihuahua beauty pageant, queso and salsa competition, lucha libre wrestling, an exotic car showcase and live hip-hop music. General admission costs $99, with a variety of VIP/exclusive tickets available. General admission parking costs $25. For more information, visit tacosandtequilachicago.com/the-venue.

