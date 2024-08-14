5 Things to Do: Barbershop quartet, Liberty Arts Festival, and more

Patrons take in the work of local artists during the Liberty Arts Festival. (Michael Urbanec)

1. Concert on the Courthouse Lawn: The Del Bergeson Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 111 E. Washington St.

Join the city of Morris for its Concert on the Courthouse Lawn series, this week featuring the Del Bergeson Orchestra. Enjoy this free concert from a 13-piece big band.

The concert will be moved to the auditorium at Morris Community High School in case of poor weather.

2. Music in the Park with Take Note: 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Friday, Goold Park.

The Morris Area Public Library will host its annual cultural event with Take Note, a barbershop quartet that will help the library celebrate a true American art form that celebrates harmony, teamwork, and the beauty of the human voice.

3. Liberty Arts Festival: All day, Saturday, downtown Morris.

Head to Downtown Morris Saturday to enjoy the Liberty Arts Festival, a celebration of Morris’s burgeoning arts scene. There will be more than 50 artists in Morris, and the Morris Area Public Library will be showing a collection of Salvador Dalí paintings from a local art collector. Also returning is Sip ‘n Shop. Take a trip downtown, visit all the stores, have a few drinks and enjoy the art!

4. Anybody 5K: 9 a.m. Saturday, downtown Morris.

The Anybody 5K kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday. Those with an inkling to run can sign up at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Morris/Anybody5K.

5. Junk in the Trunk: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, 100 Commercial St., Morris.

Junk in the Trunk returns to Morris as vendors look to sell their many wares, treasures and more. Junk in the Trunk is a good place to go for someone who knows they want something, even if they don’t quite know what that something is.