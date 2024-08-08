Mendota Sweet Corn Festival returns for 77th year with 4-day celebration

Sweet corn is boiled Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival prior to it being distributed for free to visitors. (Derek Barichello)

More than 50 tons of sweet corn will be steaming this weekend in Mendota.

The Mendota Sweet Corn Festival returns for its 77th installment Thursday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 11, in the city’s downtown. An estimated 30,000 visitors flock to the event each year to partake in the carnival, vendor market, food booths and live entertainment, according to the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce. Another draw is the centerpiece of the festival: free sweet corn, which will be served fresh, hot and buttered at 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Illinois Avenue and Jefferson Street. The corn is cooked in large tubs with the help of a vintage steam engine.

The festival begins at 3 p.m. Thursday with a sensory-friendly carnival session for people with special needs and their immediate family. Registration is required.

The carnival by Windy City Amusements opens to the full public from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and will feature carnival rides, games and food. The carnival continues from 1 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Large rides include the carousel, Ferris wheel, the Cliff Hanger, the Himalaya, the Rock Star, the Sizzler, Zero Gravity and the Zipper. A variety of children’s rides such as the Dragon Wagon, Flying Teacups, the Fun Slide, the Motorcycle Race carousel and the Rio Grande train, among others, also will be on-site. For a full list of carnival rides, visit www.sweetcornfestival.com/rides.

Ride specials are available daily. Unlimited rides are $30 per person per session from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The cost of unlimited rides rises to $35 per person per session from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Steaming sweet corn sits in buckets waiting to be distributed Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, during the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival. (Derek Barichello)

Although sweet corn is the festival’s namesake, the carnival midway will feature a variety of food booths featuring ethnic, regional and festival foods.

Live music will perform daily at three locations. Headliners at the First State Bank stage include Silvertone Junction performing from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Steve Cerqua performing from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Mid Lyfe Krysys performing from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Shows at the beer garden include Los Sementales de Nuevo Leon, Banda Seduccion, Banda Peñasco de Zacategas and Los Ahijados, all performing from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Friday, followed by the Valley Katz from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Judsonmain from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday. The music lineup at the First State Bank hospitality tent begins with The Acoustix from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, DJ Famous from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, a return performance by The Acoustix from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nicodemus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, The Phenom from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, DJ Laina Lauren from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and a final return performance by The Acoustix from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Additional live entertainment includes Magic Matt, who will stroll through the festival with magic and balloon art starting at 11 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Mr. Steve will provide live magic and comedy performances at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Illinois Avenue and Jefferson Street. The Jesse White Tumblers will perform at noon Sunday in front of the Mendota Elks Lodge, 707 Indiana Ave. The festival’s entertainment concludes with the South Shore Drill Team at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in front of the Mendota Elks Lodge.

The Sweet Corn Queen Pageant begins at 7 p.m. Friday on the First State Bank stage. Pre-pageant entertainment and intermission entertainment will be provided. The 2024 festival queen will be crowned during the event. The Mini Royalty Pageant will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday on the First State Bank stage.

The annual Crafters Market Place and Flea Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Veterans Park in downtown Mendota and the Mendota Elks Club parking lot. More than 200 vendors will sell handmade crafts and unique merchandise at the two locations.

The Sweet Corn Festival parade begins at 1 p.m. Sunday. Highlights of the 2024 parade include floats, bands, antique and classic vehicles, Shriners, the Jesse White Tumblers and the South Shore Drill Team.

The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce is selling 50/50 raffle tickets. In 2023, raffle sales reached $30,418, with the winner receiving $15,209. For information about the raffle or the festival, contact the chamber at 815-539-6507 or president@mendotachamber.com.

Thursday, Aug. 8

3 p.m. – Sensory-friendly afternoon at the carnival midway

5 p.m. – The Acoustix at First State Bank hospitality tent

6 p.m. – Carnival midway opens

6 p.m. – Food and merchandise booths open

7 p.m. – Silvertone Junction at First State Bank stage

Friday, Aug. 9

10:30 a.m. – Food and merchandise booths open

11 a.m. – Magic Matt

11 a.m. – DJ Famous at First State Bank hospitality tent

1 p.m. – Carnival midway opens

2 p.m. – The Acoustix at First State Bank hospitality tent

7 p.m. – Sweet Corn Queen Pageant

7:30 p.m. – Los Sementales de Nuevo Leon, Banda Seduccion, Banda Peñasco de Zacategas and Los Ahijados at the beer garden

Saturday, Aug. 10

9 a.m. – Crafters Market Place and Flea Market

9 a.m. – Pickleball tournament at Lake Mendota pickleball court

10 a.m. – Mini Royalty Pageant

10:30 a.m. – Food and merchandise booths open

10:30 a.m. – Magic Matt

11 a.m. – Nicodemus at First State Bank hospitality tent

11:30 a.m. – Steve Cerqua at First State Bank stage

Noon – Mr. Steve at Illinois Avenue and Jefferson Street

1 p.m. – Carnival midway opens

2 p.m. – Annual Sweet Corn Festival food contest

2 p.m. – The Phenom at First State Bank hospitality tent

2 p.m. – Mr. Steve at Illinois Avenue and Jefferson Street

3 pm. – Mid Lyfe Krysys at First State Bank stage

3:30 p.m. – The Valley Katz at the beer garden

4 p.m. – Mr. Steve at Illinois Avenue and Jefferson Street

5 p.m. – DJ Laina Lauren at First State Bank hospitality tent

7:30 p.m. – Judsonmain at the beer garden

Sunday, Aug. 11

9 a.m. – Crafters Market Place and Flea Market

10:30 a.m. – First State Bank hospitality tent opens

10:30 a.m. – Food and merchandise booths open

Noon – The Jesse White Tumblers at Mendota Elks Lodge

Noon – The Acoustix at First State Bank hospitality tent

1 p.m. – Sweet Corn Festival parade

1 p.m. – Carnival midway opens

2 p.m. – Free sweet corn at Illinois Avenue and Jefferson Street

3:30 p.m. – The South Shore Drill Team at Mendota Elks Lodge