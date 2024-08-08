Experience ‘The Big Easy’ at Joliet’s New Orleans North celebration

The New Orleans North Music Festival presented by Harrah’s Casino Joliet returns to downtown Joliet on Friday, Aug. 16. The event will pay homage to New Orleans culture, featuring music, food and more. (Provided by Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry)

You don’t have to travel to Louisiana this summer to get a taste of New Orleans!

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s New Orleans North event unfolds from 5-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, in a new location this year, the Joliet Slammers stadium.

The event gives guests, who must be 21 or older to attend, an authentic taste of Mardi Gras, with the food, music and atmosphere of the city.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce’s New Orleans North event is from 5-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, in a new location this year, the Joliet Slammers stadium. (Photo provided by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry)

“This night of fun features local artists, a wide variety of food options, cold beer and hurricanes and an unparalleled lineup of live musical entertainment,” Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Jen Howard said in a news release.

Food court vendors include Cousins Maine Lobster, Cemenos Pizza, Gigi’s Sweets, Joey’s Red Hots, Annabelle’s Bar-B-Q, Serna’s Grill-Monster Gyros, La Joliet-Mexican, Smokin’ Z BBQ, Popus Popcorn and Moe Joe’s Cajun Cuisine.

Try a famous New Orleans hurricane adult beverage as you enjoy street performers, local art installations and more.

“The event will pay homage to New Orleans culture, presenting the ultimate opportunity for locals to travel to the infamous and eclectic city without stepping foot on a plane,” said Sarah Palya, director of marketing and events at Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry. “Event attendees will be treated to the sights, sounds and smells of the French Quarter as they walk through the gates of Joliet Slammers stadium and leave the world around them behind.”

Bands and musicians who will perform on the D’Arcy Buick GMC Main Stage include 3rd City Brass Band, Big Lagniappe, Zydeco Voodoo

Thompson’s Tap: Crooked Tails, Chicago Blues Angels, Righteous Hillbillies

RISE Cannabis Dispensary Hookah Alley: Jib Brothers

To purchase tickets to the New Orleans North music festival presented by Harrah’s Joliet, visit NewOrleansNorthJoliet.com. Tickets cost $10 in advance. Pricing will increase to $20 per ticket 24 hours prior to the gates opening. Entry will be $20 at the gate.

The Joliet Slammers baseball stadium is located at 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive, Joliet.