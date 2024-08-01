5 Things to do in Will County: Joliet Kidz Fest

Joliet Kidz Fest. A family enjoys the petting zoo at the Joliet Kidz Fest in 2023. The 2024 Kidz Fest will be held Saturday in downtown Joliet. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

1. Kidz Fest: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 3, Will County Lot at 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Free event for children over 2 years old. Activities include roller skating, inflatables, pony rides, magic shows, touch-a-truck, face painting. bubbles, slime station, temporary tattoos, games, and pinatas. Blue Cross Blue Shield will be onsite with “Health Row” where families can receive wellness checks, and vaccinations. For more information, visit jolietccp.com/kidz-fest.

2. Community Celebration: Noon to 4 p.m., Aug. 3., Lockport Township High School East Campus parking lot, 1333 E. 7th St., Lockport. Features include games, music, free hots dogs and business expo. Free event. For more information 815-838-2132 ext. 2279.

3. Shorewood Crossroads Festival: Aug. 2, Aug. 3, Aug. 4, Cene’s Four Seasons Park in Shorewood. For more information, visit crossroadspsacc.com.

3. New Orleans North: 5-11 p.m., Aug. 16, Joliet Slammers Stadium, 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive, Joliet. This outdoor Mardi Gras-style, over 21 music event features bands, beer tents, food, street entertainment, Hurricane drinks, a hookah alley and local art. Tickets are $10 in advance online or $20 at the gate. For more information, visit jolietchamber.com/new-orleans-north.

4. Porch & Park Music Fest: 1 p.m., Aug. 17, Cathedral Area historic district in Joliet. An afternoon of music historic home front porches and evening music at Preservation Park in Joliet. Genres include rock, blues, bluegrass duos, brass band, jazz, Americana, Irish, and singer-songwriters from Nashville, Texas, Michigan and Amsterdam. Other features include kids’ activities, local artists and food for purchase. For more information, visit porchandparkmusicfest.com.

This brief is part of Shaw Local’s “5 Things to Do” feature. To read more, go to shawlocal.com/tags/5-things-to-do/ or check out The Scene, our entertainment section, at shawlocal.com/thescene/.