Taste of the Illinois Valley set to return Aug. 1-3 in Peru

Several vendors serve food during the 2023 installment of the Taste of the Illinois Valley at Centennial Park in Peru. The event returns Aug. 1 to Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The Taste of the Illinois Valley is set to return to Peru’s Centennial Park for its three day run starting Aug. 1.

The event will feature live music, a fun zone for children, a 50/50 drawing and craft and food vendors.

As of July 17, Parks and Recreation Director Adam Thorson said the 50/50 drawing pot was at about $4,500. Tickets can be bought at City Hall, 1901 Fourth St. The drawing will be at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

Cody Calkins will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Libido Funk Circus is scheduled to perform 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, followed by Kevin Kramer from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday with World Turning Band – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute ending the festivities from 8 to 10 p.m.

Craft vendors will be available on Friday and Saturday.

Fun Zone will be open 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday with a special sensory hour from 3 to 4 p.m.

Food vendors include Naiho’s EggRolls & More, Country Kids Sweet Corn, Dos Vatos Tacos, Tony’s Buttshack, Tropical Sno, Big B BBQ, Jeremiah Joe Coffee, Spicy Nicy Jamaican Jerk, Chef Soma, Philly Factory, Maria’s Pizza and LIL’ Mad Cafe.

There is no charge for admission or for the fun zone.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said he is most looking forward to seeing the amount of people who attend, as it’s such a family orientated event.

“It’s free for the kids,” he said. “The reason we do this is we want people to come and support the small businesses and the food trucks and things like that … and we got some really great entertainment too like the Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band.”

The unusual aspect this year, is the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp playoff game on Thursday night – and if things go well for them, they may play again on Saturday.

Kolowski said the city is excited to have multiple large events this weekend, but understands people can’t be in two places at one time.

“I mean if they have a game Saturday night, that’s great,” he said. “But, then we have this wonderful event in Centennial Park. Maybe more people will come from all over the place. It’s a good thing.”