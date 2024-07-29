Tiskilwa Pow Wow Days to feature 4 days of activities Aug. 1-4

Tiskilwa Pow Wow Days are set Thursday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 4, with a number of activities, including a parade Saturday. (Becky Kramer for Shaw Media)

Tiskilwa Pow Wow Days are around the corner.

The Bureau County community will celebrate four days of activities, highlighted by live music Friday and Saturday, a parade and classic car display Saturday, a pedal tractor pull, bounce houses, an ice cream eating contest, kids water fights, and other activities.

A community outdoor church service will conclude the weekend of events 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the West Park shelter.

Wild Card will perform 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday in the beer garden and Brushville will take the stage 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the beer garden.

The Tiskilwa High School Alumni Banquet is set 5 to 9 p.m. at Hundred Acre Orchard in Princeton. Tickets must be purchased to attend.

Additionally, there wil be a Quilts of Valor presentation to local veterans at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in East Park.

Thursday, Aug. 1 - Family Night

5 to 10 p.m.: Second Story Teen Center, soda, water and popcorn

6 to 8 p.m.: Family carnival games

6 to 8 p.m.: Touch the Truck - local fire, EMS vehicles on display, plus K-9

7 to 9 p.m.: DJ Chuck Hopper, kids dance

Friday, Aug. 2

Noon to 3 p.m.: Historical Society’s Museum on Main

Noon to 3 p.m.: Historical Society’s Gallery on Galena

5 to 10 p.m.: Second Story Teen Center, soda, water and popcorn

5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Tiskilwa Community Association Beer Garden

6 p.m.: Kids Pedal Tractor Pull (ages 4 to 12)

6 to 10 p.m.: Bounce houses ($10 arm band)

7 p.m.: Tiskilwa Community Association Ice Cream Eating contest (kids, adults)

7:30 p.m.: Tiskilwa Community Association Draw Down

8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Wild Card, live music in beer garden

Saturday, Aug. 3

8 a.m.: 5k Race, East Park

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Historical Society’s Museum on Main

9 a.m. to noon: Historical Society’s Classic Rides Display (museum lawn)

10:30 a.m.: Parade on Main Street “Memories from the Past”

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Tiskilwa Community Church Lunch

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Second Story Teen Center, soda, water and popcorn

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Bouce houses and waterslides ($10 arm band or $20 arm band good for all day/evening)

11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Tiskilwa Community Association Beer Garden

11:30 a.m.: Quilts of Valor presentation to local veterans, East Park

11:30 a.m. Bean bag tournament. Sign up at 10. Must reside within 25 miles of 61368. Tiskilwa High School Alumni and family are execpt from the 25 mile rule.

Noon to 3 p.m.: Historical Society’s Gallery on Galena

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Tiskilwa Fire Department Kids Water Fights

5 to 9 p.m.: Tiskilwa High School Alumni Banquet (Hundred Acre Orchard, Princeton)

6 to 10 p.m.: Bounce houses ($10 arm band)

8 to 11 p.m.: Brushville (music in the beer garden)

Sunday, Aug. 4

10:30 a.m. Community Outdoor Church Service, West Park shelter