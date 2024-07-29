Tiskilwa Pow Wow Days to feature 4 days of activities Aug. 1-4

Tiskilwa Pow Wow Days are around the corner.
The Bureau County community will celebrate four days of activities, highlighted by live music Friday and Saturday, a parade and classic car display Saturday, a pedal tractor pull, bounce houses, an ice cream eating contest, kids water fights, and other activities.
A community outdoor church service will conclude the weekend of events 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the West Park shelter.
Wild Card will perform 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday in the beer garden and Brushville will take the stage 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the beer garden.
The Tiskilwa High School Alumni Banquet is set 5 to 9 p.m. at Hundred Acre Orchard in Princeton. Tickets must be purchased to attend.
Additionally, there wil be a Quilts of Valor presentation to local veterans at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in East Park.
Thursday, Aug. 1 - Family Night
5 to 10 p.m.: Second Story Teen Center, soda, water and popcorn
6 to 8 p.m.: Family carnival games
6 to 8 p.m.: Touch the Truck - local fire, EMS vehicles on display, plus K-9
7 to 9 p.m.: DJ Chuck Hopper, kids dance
Friday, Aug. 2
Noon to 3 p.m.: Historical Society’s Museum on Main
Noon to 3 p.m.: Historical Society’s Gallery on Galena
5 to 10 p.m.: Second Story Teen Center, soda, water and popcorn
5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Tiskilwa Community Association Beer Garden
6 p.m.: Kids Pedal Tractor Pull (ages 4 to 12)
6 to 10 p.m.: Bounce houses ($10 arm band)
7 p.m.: Tiskilwa Community Association Ice Cream Eating contest (kids, adults)
7:30 p.m.: Tiskilwa Community Association Draw Down
8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Wild Card, live music in beer garden
Saturday, Aug. 3
8 a.m.: 5k Race, East Park
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Historical Society’s Museum on Main
9 a.m. to noon: Historical Society’s Classic Rides Display (museum lawn)
10:30 a.m.: Parade on Main Street “Memories from the Past”
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Tiskilwa Community Church Lunch
11 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Second Story Teen Center, soda, water and popcorn
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Bouce houses and waterslides ($10 arm band or $20 arm band good for all day/evening)
11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Tiskilwa Community Association Beer Garden
11:30 a.m.: Quilts of Valor presentation to local veterans, East Park
11:30 a.m. Bean bag tournament. Sign up at 10. Must reside within 25 miles of 61368. Tiskilwa High School Alumni and family are execpt from the 25 mile rule.
Noon to 3 p.m.: Historical Society’s Gallery on Galena
11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Tiskilwa Fire Department Kids Water Fights
5 to 9 p.m.: Tiskilwa High School Alumni Banquet (Hundred Acre Orchard, Princeton)
6 to 10 p.m.: Bounce houses ($10 arm band)
8 to 11 p.m.: Brushville (music in the beer garden)
Sunday, Aug. 4
10:30 a.m. Community Outdoor Church Service, West Park shelter