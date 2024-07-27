Kendall County Fair to present fun for everyone

Kendall County Fair Cortney Pyse of Harmon rounds the second obstacle in the barrel racing competition during the Kendall County Fair in Yorkville on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network)

Thousands of people attend the Kendall County Fair every year for its truck and tractor pulls, western horse speed show and 4-H exhibits.

Building community is what the fair organizers strive to do.

“We are just trying to bring the community together,” said Christine Chalko, events coordinator for the Kendall County Fair Association. “It’s a great place to bring young kids.”

The fair will take place Aug. 1-4 at the Kendall County Fairgrounds, 10826 Route 71 in Yorkville. The Kendall County Fair has a long history in the area.

The fair officially began in 1841. The Kendall County Fair resumed in 1993 following a 86-year hiatus.

An opening ceremony and flag raising with the American Legion will take place at noon Aug. 1. The fair will feature a variety of activities.

For a second year, the fair will feature a children’s craft show and toy sale, which will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Aug 1-4 (some booths may choose to stay open later). The event will feature hand crafted items and gently used toys.

Those who would like to participate can apply through the Kendall County Fair’s website, kendallcountyfairgrounds.org.

Putting on the fair every year is a volunteer-driven effort, including members of the Kendall County Fair Board of Directors.

Along with volunteers being needed to help during the fair, they are also needed to help in clean up efforts after the fair is over. To volunteer, go to the Kendall County Fair’s website at kendallcountyfiargrounds.com.

Fair organizers are looking out for the pocketbooks of fair attendees. Opening day admission is free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From 5 p.m. until close on opening day, adults pay $5. Children 10 years old and younger are admitted free.

Admission is also free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 2 and Aug. 3. Gate fees from 3 p.m. until close are $10 for those 11 and older and $5 for 4- to 10 year-olds. Those 3 and younger are admitted free.

Those who come to the Wheels At The Fair auto show and craft market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 4 will be admitted free.

The Kendall County Fair Association continues to work closely with Kendall County 4-H clubs. One of the objectives of the Kendall County Fair is to further the education objectives of the 4-H program in agriculture and home economics.

Kendall County Fair Six-year-old Layla Cosentino of Plano pets a sheep during the Kendall County Fair in Yorkville on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network)

The Kendall County 4-H Livestock Auction will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 3. There also will be several other 4-H show events during the fair, including rabbit, sheep, goat and dairy shows.

The Kendall County Fair will feature live music. This year, the fair will feature an extra night of music, with the band Diamondback performing from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1.

Musicians will also perform Aug. 2 and Aug. 3. The Ashley Victoria Band will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Aug. 3.

This is the band’s third year of playing at the Kendall County Fair.

More information is available at kendallcountyfairgrounds.org.