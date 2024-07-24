Algonquin Founders’ Days kicks off Thursday with new beer fest

Algonquin Founders’ Days festival returns this week with live music, food, kids activities, a parade and fireworks, and debuts a beer festival on Thursday.

The Algonquin Founders’ Days will be Thursday, July 25, through Sunday, July 28, in downtown Algonquin and Spella Park, located at 2610 Harnish Drive. This year’s theme, “Goes to the Movies” encourages attendees to dress up as their favorite movie character for a chance to win best costume.

The all-new beer festival will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Jefferson Street parking lot in downtown Algonquin. Attendees can view a car show and sample over 30 local beers and wines including from Half Day Brewing Company, Kishwaukee Brewing Company and Sew Hop’d Brewery. Tickets are $40.

The 64th annual parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at Eastgate Drive to Algonquin Road and ends at Madison Street. This year’s grand marshal will be the Downtown Algonquin Association. The newly established organization is made of local business owners and village officials that advocate and promote businesses in Algonquin’s historic downtown district. Parade float winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Other honorees will be celebrated at the festival including Algonquin native and filmmaker Alex Flees, resident and parade volunteer Andrew Vasis and Village President Debby Sosine.

Flees is recognized as the festival’s VIP for the success of her short film “Reasonable Doubt,” which screened at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Vasis is the festival’s “favorite” for his 20 years of volunteerism in helping set up and ensuring safety during the festival.

Other events include a Cardboard Boat Regatta on Thursday, a bags tournament on Friday and Saturday, a bakeoff, 5K and 10K fun runs, a vendor market and bazaar and fireworks on Sunday.

The Algonquin Police Department will be using a drone to monitor the festival for safety reasons. Attendees can stop by the police department’s tent to ask questions and see how the technology is used.

Here is the music lineup:

Thursday: Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band at 7 p.m.

Friday: Rok Brigade at 6 p.m.; 7th Heaven at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: Focal Point at 4:30 p.m; Hairbangers Ball at 6 p.m.; Arra at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday: Pino Farina Band at 4:30 p.m.; Jimmy Nick and Don’t Tell Mama at 7 p.m.

What to know if you go:

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday; 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

Where:

Thursday: Jefferson Street parking lot in downtown Algonquin by Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St.

Friday-Sunday: Spella Park, 2610 Harnish Drive

Parking: Free parking and shuttle bus rides to and from the festival will be provided at the JCPenny parking lot off Randall Road.

Here is where you can find more information: algonquinfoundersdays.com.