5 things to do in DeKalb County: Cassie’s Popcorn turns 100, Turning Back Time Car Show and more

Ron Bychowski, (right) from Genoa, talks to a visitor about his 1924 Ford T-Bucket on State Street during the Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show Sunday, July 30, 2023, in downtown Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

This weekend

It’s the annual Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show: Head to downtown Sycamore from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for the annual vintage car show. Hundreds of cars and motorcycles are expected to shut down the streets of downtown Sycamore for the 24th annual Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show. For information, visit turningbacktimecarshow.org. Cassie’s Popcorn turns 100 with Thursday celebration: Help a longtime Sycamore staple celebrate its centennial with a community event from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the downtown stand, 200 S. Maple St. The party will have raffles, balloons, cookies and face tattoos, according to a social media event listing.

Shaw Local 2013 file photo – Cassie Oltman (left) cleans the windows of Cassie's Popcorn Stand while her husband, Troy, paints the interior as the two prepare to open for the season. The stand will celebrate 100 years of operation in July 2024. (Shaw Local News Network)

Check out The Cars tribute band, The Electric Cars Live starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Warehouse on Park, 662 Park Ave., Genoa. Beggars Banquet, a Rolling Stones tribute band, will play at 1 p.m. Sunday. For information, visit thewarehouseonpark.com/events-1.

This summer

DeKalb Corn Fest: DeKalb’s biggest event of the summer returns Aug. 23 to 25 downtown. One of the last free music festivals in Illinois, the 45th annual DeKalb Corn Fest will shut down Lincoln Highway in DeKalb during the last weekend of August. Boiled corn, carnival rides, craft vendors, festival food and more will be complemented by headlining band Sugar Ray. For information, visit cornfest.com.

