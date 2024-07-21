Find the perfect cup of tea at these Kane County tea rooms

Missi Hartmann wants those who step through her doors to find their perfect cup of tea.

“There are specific temperatures and times for steeping tea,” said the owner of The Tea Tree, a downtown Batavia shop that carries a wide array of loose leaf teas as well as olive oils, vinegars, spices and gift items.

The Tea Tree in downtown Batavia (Sandy Bressner)

Different teas have different needs and over steeping changes the flavor profile, she added.

The misstep, which often results in a bitter taste, is something Hartmann sees time and again. And it’s something she wishes to remedy for her customers, not only so each may savor a delicious brew but because she knows how much effort and care goes into each cup.

“There’s a lot of love to making tea,” said Hartmann as she detailed a process of harvesting the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant—from which all tea is derived—at just the right time to drying them out, a process known as withering. Further steps include rolling, oxidizing and sorting the leaves.

Hartmann’s love for the drink, which dates back nearly 5,000 years, is showcased in her cozy and inviting shop. Along brick walls, polished wood shelves hold row after row of air-tight glass containers. Within each lies a batch of fragrant leaves, some woodsy, some bearing notes of lavender or vanilla, others with a light and fruity aroma.

Among the types of tea are white, the most delicate of the bunch, black and green as well as the lesser known oolong. Others, colloquially called tea since they are prepared in the same way, come from plants other than the Camellia sinesis. These include the South African rooibos, which stems from the Aspalathus linearis plant, and herbal varieties like those made from mint leaves or ginger root.

When shopping, customers are encouraged to take a tea cheat sheet of sorts, full of tips and tricks for proper steeping. For instance, those looking for a stronger flavor are advised to add more tea rather than extend the steeping time. Others might be surprised to learn they can re-steep their loose leaf tea more than once within a 24-hour period; in the cases of black and oolong tea up to 5 times.

And the more perfectly prepared tea one drinks, the more health benefits they reap.

“Tea has a lot of antioxidants,” Hartmann said. “It’s also good for the heart and helps to prevent cardiac disease.”

And while iced tea is the more popular choice for the hot summer months—and worry not as the shop has guidelines for a cold brew—sipping a traditionally prepared tea in the summer is not the heat-inducing activity it may seem.

“Tea regulates body temperature so tea on a hot day won’t actually make you hot.”

Enjoy a cup at these other local spots:

The Balmoral 40W099 Illinois Route 64, St. Charles. 331-901-5224

The award-winning Balmoral Restaurant in Campton Hills (Sandy Bressner)

Forget the transatlantic flight and instead tuck in for Scottish tea at this charming restaurant. Diners can choose from a considerable selection of Scottish and fruit teas. Finger sandwiches, cakes, shortbread and scones served with clotted cream and strawberry jam round out the culinary experience. Tea service takes place beginning at 2 p.m., with the last order at 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Reservations must be made by calling in advance. www.balmoralrestaurant.com/scottish-afternoon-tea

Calla Lily Tea Room 83 S. LaSalle St., Aurora. 630-340-4771

This space sits in historic downtown Aurora and welcomes anyone looking to linger over their tea. Menu options include finger sandwiches and scones with Devonshire cream and curd as well as fresh fruit and the choice of soup or salad for those who select the high tea service. The tea room is open to patrons from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. www.callalilytearoom.com