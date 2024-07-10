Grammy-nominated blues icon to play Joliet Area Historical Museum

Blues great John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band will star July 26 in the Rooftop Summer Music Series at the Joliet Area Historical Museum. (Photo provided by Marissa Bright PR)

In the mood to catch some live music along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66? Then chart a course to the Joliet Area Historical Museum – your destination for curated collections and pop-up live entertainment.

On Friday evening, July 26, the museum will welcome three-time Grammy-nominated blues legend John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band to its rooftop stage. As the bandleader and lead guitarist for Junior Wells & Sammy Lawhorn, Willie Dixon, Muddy Waters and Magic Slim & The Teardrops, John Primer is revered for his virtuosity as a blues musician.

Primer started playing for tips on Maxwell Street, the birthplace of Chicago blues, and soon became the house bandleader at the famous Theresa’s Lounge for seven years alongside Sammy Lawhorn, Junior Wells, James Cotton and many others.

Having played or recorded with a who’s who of blues greats, including Gary Clark Jr., Derek Trucks, Johnny Winter and Buddy Guy to name a few, Primer has personal accolades that include Lifetime Achievement Awards, reflecting his countless contributions to the history of the blues. As blues fans, critics and fellow musicians will attest – Primer is the real deal.

Tickets for the show cost $14 for the general public, and $12 for museum members; a limited number of high-top tables are available, starting at $42. A full beverage bar will be offered onsite, and each ticket includes access to all the museum galleries. New for 2024, guests can add on meals at checkout, including barbecue sliders, Italian beef, pulled chicken sandwiches and veggie wraps. All food is pre-ordered, and orders must be placed by the Monday before the concert. No food is sold the evening of the performance.

Parking is available across the street from the museum at Webster and Ottawa streets, and all meter parking is free after 5 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the show begins promptly at 7 p.m. Act fast and reserve your tickets for the exciting live event. In case of inclement weather, the show moves into the museum’s Auditorium Theater.

While you’re visiting the Joliet Area Historical Museum, get up close and personal with photo ops and artifacts from the Mother Road, along with other treasures from the museum’s fun, themed exhibits. Housed in a historic building once home to the Ottawa Street Episcopal Methodist Church, the Joliet Area Historical Museum is a grand example of neoclassical architecture. The structure now hosts a plethora of themed selfie spots and exhibits dedicated to the significance of both Route 66, the I&M Canal and much more. You’ll also find a turn-of-the-last-century streetscape, an Old Joliet Prison guard tower and a state-of-the-art exhibit celebrating the historic 1969 moon landing.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit www.jolietmuseum.org.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band

• WHERE: Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet

• WHEN: Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Friday, July 26

• PHONE: 815-723-5201

• INFORMATION: www.jolietmuseum.org

