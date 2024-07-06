Gritty story, soaring music in ‘Anastasia’ on La Salle stage

Olga, played by Nora Maier; Maria, played by Ivy Soens; Young Anastasia, played by Nina Leffers; and Tatiana, played by Olivia Bergfield rehearse a scene of "Anastasia" on Tuesday, July 3, 2024, at Stage 212 in La Salle. The show runs July 12-14, 19-21 and 26-28 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. (Scott Anderson)

Stage 212 in La Salle has never been afraid to take on a challenge and, from time to time, to produce a show that veers a little into the dark side. “Anastasia” presented an opportunity the company just couldn’t pass up.

“Anastasia” tells the story of an amnesiac who sets off from Russia to France in hopes of rediscovering her identity and her roots. Anastasia’s journey is complicated by the upheaval of the times, as the story takes place during the Bolshevik revolution.

“Anastasia” originated as a 1997 animated film that was a big hit at the box office. Twenty years later, “Anastasia” became a musical by Tony winners Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens that hit U.S. stages, albeit with less success. One of the viewers who nonetheless came away impressed was Reid Tomasson, a director at Stage 212 who yearned to bring “Anastasia” to La Salle.

Tomasson said the show will be ready for opening night on July 12, but acknowledged that “Anastasia” has been one of the more technically challenging productions he’s worked on. More than 20 performers lend their voices to carefully-synchronized numbers while crowding a set that’s almost constantly in motion.

“This is the most time and money I’ve spent on a set,” Tomasson said. “This one is definitely been an undertaking, especially because it’s a newer show.

“But I love a challenge and I love to see it pay off.”

Griffin Tabor as Tsar Nicholas and Elois Gatza as Little Anastasia acts out a scene during a rehearsal of "Anastasia" on Tuesday, July 3, 2024 at Stage 212 in La Salle.

Casting “Anastasia” was less challenging because several performers grew up watching the animated film and were intrigued at the prospect of staging a theatrical version.

Ashley Hurst, who plays the title role, said the stage version strips away the supernatural elements of the animated film. The stage version also incorporates more historical elements from the turbulent epoch, which necessarily gives the story an edge.

“I think it’s really interesting to do a darker show for the summer season,” Hurst said. “When you think of summer, you think of family-friendly, bright stories. And I love shows like that. But once in a while I think it’s fun to throw in shows like this, which are a little grittier.”

Audiences need not worry about going home depressed and overwhelmed, however. Fredrick Davis, who plays soldier Gleb, said “Anastasia” includes plenty of uptempo numbers and comic relief.

“The last couple of shows I’ve done are happy-go-lucky, like ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ This one has a slightly darker undertone to it, but it still has the fairy-tale ending,” Davis said. “The subject matter is very dark, but the musical brings a little comedy and lightheartedness to it.

Jeff Sudakov, who portrays Vlad, gravitated to “Anastasia” because he’s a longtime performer who loves singing and dancing, though he also is descended from people who emigrated from Russia to the United States.

“My family arrived in Ellis Island in 1906, which is the year that this show begins,” Sudakov said. “The Bolsheviks rooted out everyone they didn’t want or didn’t like, and my family was one of those.”

Rounding out the cast are Eloise Gatza as Little Anastasia, Karen Lesman as The Dowager Empress, Megan Cullinan as The Tsarina, Griffin Tabor as The Tsar, Holly Malmassari as Alexei, Kevin J. Alleman as Dmitry, Forrest Boes as Count Ipolitov, Joel Stevenor as Gorlinski, Serena Rogers as Lily and Douglas S. Alleman as Count Leopold.

The ensemble includes Landon Balestri, Andrew Beer, Olivia Bergfeld, Forrest Boes, Megan Cullinan, Sydney June Ganskop, James Hoehn, Spencer Kain, Emily Kmetz, Nina Leffers, Nathan Leffers, Nora Maier, Noah Ruiz, Ivy Soens, Monika Sudakov and Griffin Tabor. The Children’s Ensemble includes Aleeah Ann Smith and Rebecca Washkowiak.

Assisting Tomasson are producer Traci Tomasson, music directors Kevin J. Alleman and Megan Cullinan, choreographer Tori Duttlinger, costumer Narissa Keller and set construction Cory Tomasson.

“Anastasia” will be presented July 12-14, 19-21 and 26-28 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $22 each and are on sale now. Visiting the box office 4 to 6 p.m. Monday or 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or call 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org. “Anastasia” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.