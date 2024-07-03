Frontier Days — one of the largest fests in suburbs — begins Wednesday

Crews are putting the finishing touches on setup for Frontier Days, one of the largest summer festivals in the suburbs, which opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, in Arlington Heights.

The five-day fest draws thousands to Recreation Park for its lineup of bands, food vendors, carnival rides, run/walk, arts and crafts fair, family entertainment, and games and competitions.

Zack Corp of Diversified Audio Group Inc. carries a stage light during setup for Frontier Days on Tuesday. 7th heaven, a popular rock band on the suburban summer festival circuit, headlines the main stage at 8 p.m. Wednesday. (Joe Lewnard)

Main stage entertainment this year includes 7th heaven Wednesday, Plain White T’s Thursday, Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press Friday, Hoobastank Saturday and American English Sunday. Shows begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The free event is run by the Frontier Days Inc. nonprofit board of directors and hundreds of volunteers commonly known in town as the Red Shirts.

