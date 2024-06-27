Suburban restaurants open on July 4

Are you strictly a weekend griller and don’t want to cook on the Fourth of July? Here are some suburban restaurants that will be open for the holiday, which falls on a Thursday. Enjoy brunch, lunch or dinner out before (or during) the fireworks.
Antico Posto
118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. The Italian cafe will be open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 4, serving specials such as chicken meatballs, whipped ricotta, Italian salad, charred pepperoni pizza, spicy rigatoni alla vodka and housemade gelato.
A toda madre, Bien Trucha, Quiubo
A toda madre: 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/. Bien Trucha: 410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/. Quiubo: 120 Water St., Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/. Chill and grill on July 4 with these special grill packages that feed four to six. The $99 arrachera package includes 2 pounds of marinated outer skirt steak that’s ready to grill, 2 pounds of guacamole, 2 pounds of pico de gallo, salsa trio (morita, habanero and serrano) and 24 homemade tortillas. The $89 puerco adobado package swaps in 2 pounds of ancho-guajillo marinated pork for the skirt steak. The $59 Nacho Burger package contains all the fixings for their Clasica Burger and house nachos for four people. Order ahead for pickup at a toda madre, Bien Trucha, Bien Trucha Kitchen (Lombard) or Quiubo.
Beatrix
272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. On Thursday, July 4, indulge in brunch until 3 p.m. that includes specialties such as smashed avocado toast, migas egg scramble, chilaquiles, and light and fluffy lemon pancakes in addition to fresh-squeezed juices and orange or red mimosas.
Brick House Tavern + Tap
1461 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 963-1104, brickhousetavernandtap.com/specials/. Celebrate Independence Day with the signature Texas chili dog served with fried onions and French fries.
Broken Oar
614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/events. Broken Oar is throwing a five-day 4th of July Fest featuring live music from nine bands Wednesday through Sunday, July 3-7. On Thursday, July 4, All Stars will take the stage at 2 p.m.
The Graceful Ordinary
3 E. Main St., St. Charles, (331) 235-5803, thegracefulordinary.com/. TGO is open Thursday, July 4, and their south terrace provides prime views of the St. Charles fireworks show.
The Hampton Social
100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, and 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, (847) 307-5207, thehamptonsocial.com/events/4th-of-july-featuring-blue-frose. Now through July 4, The Hampton Social will be mixing up its blue frosé, a limited-time blend of Tito’s vodka, H Rosé wine and peach purée, for $17.