Fun ways to make a splash in Starved Rock Country

If you’re looking for more ways to enjoy the water in Starved Rock Country, consider exploring the Illinois River on a boat tour or taking a family excursion to an indoor water park.

BOAT TOURS

Sainte Genevieve Riverboat

The Sainte Genevieve is a sternwheel riverboat offering a variety of cruises on the Illinois River. Guests can register for sunset cruises, narrated sightseeing tours, Sunday brunch cruises and other special events. A full bar is available on every cruise, and live music is performed on designated journeys along the river. For information, visit www.stegenriverboat.com.

The Eagle I

Book a tour for a riverside view of Starved Rock State Park’s sandstone bluffs. Starved Rock Lodge offers several tour options in the summer, including the Land & Water Cruise with a narrated trolley tour followed by a boat tour; the Visit a Canyon & Boat Ride tour, featuring a guided hike followed by the river tour; and the Waterfowl Cruise to view scenery and wildlife aboard the Eagle I. For information, visit www.starvedrocklodge.com/activities.

WATER PARKS

Grand Bear Falls

Grand Bear Falls is an indoor water park linked to Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock. Access to the water park is included in stay packages for guests at Grand Bear Resort. Day passes also are available for general admission guests without an overnight stay. Visitors can rush down water slides, drift along a lazy river, wade in a kiddie pool, play in the wave pool and swimming area or relax in a hot tub area. For information, visit www.grandbearresort.com.

Pirate’s Cay

Pirate’s Cay Indoor Water Park is affiliated with Fox River Resort in Sheridan. Children can play beneath dump buckets, shoot water guns and climb aboard a pirate ship play area. Visitors can rush down winding tube slides and body slides, as well as float on a lazy river. Those who stay at the resort receive a discounted admission rate to the water park. For information, visit www.holidayinnclub.com/stays/fox-river-resort-deal.