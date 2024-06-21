5 Things to Do in Grundy County: Rock the Block, Movie in the Park and more

Patrons wait in line at the food trucks during Rock the Block in downtown Morris on Sunday. (Rob Oesterle)

Here are five things to do in Grundy County:

1. Rock the Block: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday with Doug’s Dancers and Next Thing Smokin’

Kick off a Sunday funday with Doug’s Dancers, at 11 a.m. before Next Thing Smokin’ takes the stage with their country music. Rock the Block is a free concert series hosted by the City of Morris the fourth Sunday of every month during the summer. Those attending should bring a lawn chair. Alcohol and pets are not allowed by order of the Morris Police Department.

2. Movies in the Park: Dusk, Friday, June 21, Goold Park, Morris

Head to Goold Park in Morris to see the Pixar movie “Up”. Bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the movie. Concessions will be available, but families may also bring their own snacks.

3. Grundy County Speedway: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, 8890 N. Route 47, Morris

It might be a week before Kids Night, but that doesn’t mean the Grundy County Speedway is taking the weekend off. Hop out to the track for the Pure Stock Special, featuring super late models, mid-Ams, pure stocks and Super Cup vehicles. The stands open at 5 p.m.

4. Grundy County Speedway Kids Night: Gates open at 5 p.m., and racing starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 28, 8890 N. Route 47, Morris

Take the kids to the race track for a night of fun games, and racing. Cheryl Hryn Racing for Kids and Knights of the Innocent MC are hosting a night with free admission for children under 11, with 65 brand new bikes to give away by a random drawing.

5. Fireworks Extravaganza at the Grundy County Fairgrounds, Grundy County Fair: Dusk, Wednesday, July 3, 8890 Route 47, Morris

It’s hard to believe the Fouth of July is less than a month away. The city of Morris and Grundy Bank hosts the annual fireworks celebration Wednesday, July 3, at the Grundy County Fairgrounds. The fireworks celebrate Independence Day, but they also kick of the start of the Grundy County Fair. There’s plenty going on, including a Demolition Derby at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 4, live music, face painting, a food court and more. The Grundy County Fair runs through Sunday, July 7.