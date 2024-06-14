Great American Road Trip coming to Rialto for live broadcast party

WJOL morning radio host Scott Slocum has done another epic road trip across America, traveling via the legendary Route 66 from Santa Monica, California, back to Joliet. Listeners to 1430 WJOL and fans of The First Hundred Miles have been tuning in to this unforgettable 10-day road trip across America’s Mother Road, broadcast live from 5:30 to 9 a.m. each morning from popular roadside stops and iconic lodging destinations. Now, you can celebrate the conclusion by listening to the final live broadcast of Great American Road Trip 2.0 in person at Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre.

Stop by the Rialto on Friday, June 14, to welcome back Slocum and Driver Kev. Slocum will be live on the air from 6 to 9 a.m. for the trip’s final broadcast on Route 66. Guests can listen to the broadcast live, enjoy complimentary snacks and coffee, meet local Route 66 aficionados and browse some of the great The First Hundred Miles merchandise available from Heritage Corridor Destinations. Don’t miss out on this exciting and memorable experience!

Reserve your spot at the live show at tinyurl.com/2p9hvefu, or simply visit HCDestinations.com.

Over the past nine days, Slocum and Driver Kev have visited the famed Amboy crater – site of a dormant cinder cone volcano that rises above a 70-square-kilometer lava field in the eastern Mojave Desert, and paid a visit to famed tourist town, biker mecca and reputed scene of a $10 million mining claim – Oatman, Arizona, getting up close and personal with some of the town’s famous mules.

The team also spent the night at one of the most iconic lodging destinations along Route 66 – Holbrook, Arizona’s Wigwam Motel. A kitschy staple of the Mother Road, the stand-alone motel units are shaped in the form of tipis, erroneously dubbed “wigwams” by the chain’s founder. The novelty architecture lodging stop – lovingly parodied in Disney-Pixar’s “Cars” – has been welcoming travelers since the 1930s. The motel is located near Holbrook’s other claim to fame: an enormous 3,900-foot-wide meteor crater.

Slocum and Driver Kev took an excursion to the Hualapai Nation, where you’ll find the only two public-use roads leading down to the base of the Grand Canyon. The rocky and rough road, often only one lane wide, eventually leads you to a stunning view of the Colorado River.

They also paid a visit to the famed El Rancho Hotel in Gallup, New Mexico. The legendary lodging spot has housed countless celebrities from the golden age of Hollywood, including the likes of Lucille Ball, Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda, along with many other celebrities who visited the area while filming on location in the New Mexican desert.

Head to TheFirstHundredMiles.com to see highlights of this leg of the exciting road trip.

Whether you’re looking to chart a cross-country trip from Chicago to Santa Monica, or simply experience a unique getaway that’s close to home, The First Hundred Miles of Route 66 is the best place to start your journey. The famed trek takes you off the highways, and encourages you to explore the communities that line the Mother Road. From the hustle and bustle of Chicago’s awe-inspiring Magnificent Mile to the picturesque farmland of central Illinois, The First Hundred Miles of the original two-lane blacktop is lined with throwback diners, fascinating museums and some of the most popular photo ops you’ll find along the entire route.

The First Hundred Miles is a comprehensive tourism brand, linking the communities between Chicago and Pontiac. At TheFirstHundredMiles.com, you’ll find feature articles dedicated to noteworthy attractions, lists of fan-favorite restaurants, inspiring photo galleries and comprehensive business listings. You’ll also find convenient maps and pre-built, road-trip itineraries directing you to popular boutique shops, sprawling nature preserves and delicious dining destinations.

Fans are invited to a live broadcast in Joliet's historic Rialto Square Theatre to cap the Great American Road Trip 2.0. (Image provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations)

The Great American Road Trip 2.0 includes a stop at the midpoint of Route 66 in Adrian, Texas. (Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations)

The Great American Road Trip 2.0 gets up close with the famed mules of a legendary mining town, Oatman, Arizona. (Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations)