‘Matilda Jr. - The Musical’ brings magic to the Streator stage

Matilda played by Brynlen Bock sings "Naughty" during Engle Lane's "Matilda Jr. - The Musical." (Photo provided by Kelly Lefler)

“Matilda Jr. - The Musical” features some big personalities.

After all, a little girl’s dreams for better square off against an over-the-top villain in Engle Lane’s next performance, which is the summer’s children’s production.

“I think what’s made this performance beautiful is seeing all the personalities,” said Sarah Breyne, director. “I’ve really been challenging them to step up to the plate and I think the result has been a performance that rivals any adult show.”

“Matilda Jr.” will take the Streator stage for its opening performance 2 p.m. Sunday, June 16, and continue with shows 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, through Friday, June 21.

Brynlen Bock, of Utica, plays the title role of Matilda. This is her fourth play, and the first time in a lead role.

“It’s been so much fun,” Bock said. “I really like singing the songs on stage and dancing.”

In the show, Matilda leads a rebellion against Trunchbull, the headmistress of Crunchem Hall and antagonist in the musical adapted from Roald Dahl’s book.

“It’s so much fun, because I play an eccentric character,” said Joyelynn Arkels, of Streator, who plays the role of Trunchbull. This is Arkels’ sixth performance and first lead role in a musical. She started performing as a freshman in high school and now is a senior.

Adding to the story, the audience will notice the set transform from the beginning to the end of the musical as the story nears its climax.

“As the story goes on, the kids become united and it pulls more and more of the color out of them,” said Kim Freeman, assistant director.

Want to go?

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for children 12 and younger. They are available online at https://englelane.org/grumpy-old-men/ or through the box office. The box office is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 815-672-3584. The theater is located 1012 Columbus Road, Streator.

Cast

Brynlen Bock - Matilda

Rylee Oakman - Bruce

Rhiannon Treest - Mrs. Wormwood

Jesse Granados - Mr. Wormwood

Abigail Granados - Ms. Honey

Joeylynn Arkels - Trunchbull

Ava Camarena - Mrs. Phelps

Brittan Bradley - Rudolpho

Jaxton Anderson - Tommy / Nigel

Marty Cabrera - Michael

Myleigh Muhlstadt - Sergi, Escapeologist

Louisa Jepson - Acrobat

Jordan Kirkman - Hortensia

Melody Reel - Amanda

Brinley Stevens - Alice

Kaelynn Johnson - Eric

Adyssen Boaz - Lavender

Rylee Reel, Margret Megman, Ella McClernon, Bella Beardsley, Lydia Chapman, Aubree Kovash, Adelynn Landers, Kaitlyn Palm, Cora Roether, Karsyn Stewart, Elizabeth Llamas, Alex Aubry, Alexandria Pedelty, Phaelynn Messick, Elizabeth Reel, Lydia Clift, Cece Lynch, Phoenix Farris - Ensemble

Bruce played by Rylee Oakman and students of Crunchem Hall sing during Engle Lane's "Matilda Jr. - The Musical." (Photo provided by Kelly Lefler)