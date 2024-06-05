What to do this weekend in Grundy County: Morris Cruise Night, 3 French Hens, Dulcimer Festival

There are many things to do around Grundy County this upcoming weekend. Here are just a few of them:

Gebhard Woods Dulcimer Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Goold Park

Goold Park again plays host to the Gebhard Woods Dulcimer Festival, filling the park with the smooth sounds of the acoustic dulcimer. The festival is more than just concerts, although it’s the place to go to see Grammy-nominated groups such as House of Waters and long-time dulcimer players like Carole Ehrman. It’s also a place to learn how to play the dulcimer, from the beginning levels to the expert levels. Performers will be teaching classes to anyone interested. There will be vendors on site.

Morris Cruise Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, downtown Morris

Morris Cruise Night returns Saturday, and it’s the place to be for those who want to see more cars than they can imagine. Admission for spectators if free, and there are door prizes, a 50/50 raffles, and more. It costs $10 to enter a car. Saturday night’s event benefits Special Connections of Grundy County.

3 French Hens: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Morris

The 3 French Hens monthly summer market returns Saturday with antiques, artisans, hand-crafted items, fresh produce, baked goods, flowers and more. Vendors line the streets and the parking lot behind Liberty Street buildings with food and goods. 3 French Hens runs on the second Saturday of each month through October.