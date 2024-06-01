Wing Walk coming to Huntley Square with 6 restaurants participating

Huntley-area wing enthusiasts will have an opportunity Thursday, June 6, to taste-test wings from half a dozen downtown restaurants and vote on their favorites.

Thursday’s Wing Walk is the first put on by the Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce. Participants will check in at the Huntley American Legion to receive a wristband to get access to two wings per restaurant and then make their way between the restaurants throughout the evening. Stops along the way include Sal’s Pizza Place, Sammy’s Restaurant and Bar, DC Cobb’s, Parkside Pub, BBQ King Smokehouse and Village Inn Family Restaurant. People don’t have to go in any particular order.

After participants have sampled all the wings, they can return to the American Legion and vote on which they liked the best. The winner will be announced June 7, the day after the event.

“We are thrilled to bring this new event to the community,” Nancy Binger, executive director of the Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. “It’s a great way to showcase some of our restaurants in Huntley while people connect with friends, family, and fellow community members. It will be a fantastic evening of food, fun and community!”

Binger said the idea came up when thinking about what might make a good men’s chamber event, and wings and beer were on the list, though the Wing Walk is “for everybody.”

The Wing Walk is a come-and-go event, kicking off at 5 p.m. and concluding at 9 p.m. As for the wings, Binger said “each restaurant has been instructed to do what they want.”

“We’re excited,” Village Inn owner Venetia Kamberis said. The longtime restaurant recently added wings to its menu.

JR Westberg, the owner at Parkside Pub, said the wings at his restaurant are different in that they are breaded. The breading also has a little more spice, Westberg said.

Westberg said hopes Thursday’s walk is “a great event” and that “it becomes an annual tradition.”

Those interested in participating in the Wing Walk can still sign up at the Chamber’s website at https://huntleychamber.chambermaster.com/events. The cost is $30 per person and includes two wings per restaurant, a drink ticket valid at the American Legion and a commemorative pint glass and coaster. An FAQ about the event notes that open container laws still apply and people can’t walk through the streets with open alcoholic drinks.