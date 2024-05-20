City lights and summer nights: Kane County’s live music scene

The Old Republic Kitchen + Bar in Elgin offers live music. (Photo provided by Old Republic Kitchen + Bar )

Nick Smith knows that, by conventional wisdom, there were probably much better times to open a new live music venue than the summer of 2020.

But seen from a different perspective, the timing may not have been better for Smith and his partners to launch their new establishment, The Old Republic Kitchen + Bar, in the heart of Kane County, on Randall Road in Elgin.

While operating as a full-service bar and grill style restaurant, Smith said The Old Republic has built a large part of its reputation and following through its live music stages.

“We were outside, in the midst of a pandemic and music seemed like a good idea to help cheer people up and take a break from the stress of the world,” Smith said.

He said in that time period, opening a stage on an outdoor patio offered not only an outlet for people fatigued by quarantine-style societal restrictions, but also for local musicians, seeking a place to strum and stretch the vocal cords.

And it offered an opportunity for Old Republic to quickly cement its reputation as a hot spot for live local music in the region.

“We were introduced to a huge community of musicians that were looking for a place to perform and for many; playing music is their livelihood,” Smith said. “Old Republic became like an oasis for the music scene - and we’ve kept it going ever since.”

Throughout Kane County - particularly on weekend evenings from Thursday to Sunday - residents and visitors alike find the local communities practically popping with live local music.

And those with their fingers to the pulse of the local nightlife and entertainment scenes - those whose business it is to know what’s going down - say that in the aftermath of Covid, the draw for live local music at concert halls, restaurants and taverns has only grown stronger.

At the county’s south end, in the Aurora area, options for live music abound, said James Cardis, marketing director for the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Due to our proximity to Chicago and Aurora’s status as the second-largest city in Illinois, artists who build up a following here tend to stick around,” Cardis said. “It helps that we’re home to several outstanding venues for live music, all with something different to offer locals and visitors alike.”

While the Aurora area includes venues in DuPage and Kendall counties, Cardis noted the heart of Aurora in its downtown includes a wide range of entertainment choices, from live performances under the stars from some of music’s biggest names at RiverEdge Park; or a long list of nationally-recognized talent in all musical genres in a “cozy listening room vibe” with “pin-drop acoustics” at The Venue; and a long list of restaurants and taverns, such as the Two Brothers Roundhouse.

In Batavia, music seekers can find a range of musical entertainment choices every weekend at the Sidecar Supper Club, with live performances from local and touring acts every Friday and Saturday from 9-11 p.m., and bluegrass performances every Sunday evening from 5-8 p.m. According to the Sidecar’s website, performances are either “fireside” inside during the colder months, or outdoors in their five-tiered beer garden.

in St. Charles, Nick Lowe, with the St. Charles Business Alliance, said the “vibrant music scene” in town is “one of the aspects that makes St. Charles stand out.”

“On almost any night of the week, a stroll through downtown will treat you to delightful tunes of skilled musicians delivering top-notch performances,” Lowe said.

During a week in April, for instance, a range of musical choices could still be found in St. Charles on Wednesday and Thursday at Flagship on the Fox, and from Thursday-Sunday on varying days at Alter Brewing Co., Pollyana Brewing & Distilling, The House Pub, The Wine Exchange D&G Brewing, Riverlands Brewing Company, the Rox City Grill, the Moonlight Theatre, Club Arcada, The Evergreen Pub & Grill, and The Hive Tavern & Eatery, all according to a directory updated weekly by the St. Charles Business Alliance.

Lowe said the growth of musical depth and choices has been a “noticeable trend” in recent years, “with more and more businesses hosting performances.”

And communities at the county’s north end, from Elgin north along the Fox River to Dundee, similarly offer an array of musical outlets for those seeking good times or a hot night out, said Mary Dulabaum, with the Elgin Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

In that region, Dulabaum said “the highest honor of a not-so-hidden gem” goes to the RocHaus in West Dundee.

Opened a decade ago to replace the former Clearwater Theater, the RocHaus bills itself as “an oasis for artists, their craft and the patrons who love live performance.” In April, the RocHaus had scheduled an array of tribute bands for several different rock, metal, hip hop and country acts, plus live stand-up comedy. In June, the RocHaus said it plans to offer a concert by the live Taylor Swift tribute ban, “Are You Ready For It ... a Taylor Experience.”

Dulabaum further suggested those seeking live music check out other “hidden gems,” including The Martini Room in Elgin, the Plank Road Tap Room and the Dutch Inn West, Elgin’s oldest continuously operating tavern.

Other destinations high on the recommended list included Danny’s On Douglas in Elgin, Bandito Barney’s Beach Club in East Dundee, and The Old Republic.

At The Old Republic, Smith said his establishment has built its name on offering quality local musicians an outlet for their craft, while still offering guests “top touring acts if they happen to be routed our way.” He musical style varieties can vary by the night, ranging from Billy Joel-style singers to 80′s hair bands, Led Zeppelin tributes, 90′s music, solo acts and “full vintage swing bands.”

“Music is a wonderful opportunity to bring people together,” Smith said. “And a strong marketing tool for a restaurant to attract different pockets of people looking for a great experience.”

Dine, Drink and Listen

Across Kane County, more and more restaurant and tavern establishments are grabbing hold of a growing trend: A desire among their customers for not just a great meal, but live music, from both touring acts and local bands, singers and musicians, across many genres.

That often makes it very easy for those seeking a hot - or relaxing - evening out to “one-stop-shop,” so to speak, indulging in top notch local cuisine and drink choices, while also soaking in some quality tunes.

At the Sidecar Supper Club in Batavia, for example, diners can enjoy a range of local, made-from-scratch entrees, including fresh-ground burgers and unique sandwiches to “chef’s specials” dinner choices, served as individual meals or as specially priced family style “Choose Your Own Adventure Supper Clubs.”

Old Republic Kitchen + Bar in Elgin offers a full menu of dinner and drink options, to accompany their array of live entertainment.

In St. Charles, Pollyana Brewing doesn’t offer dinner, but does offer a long list of craft beers and spirits in their tap room, to accompany live music every weekend.

And, of course, the region offers musical entertainment at more dedicated concert venues, including RocHaus in West Dundee, The Venue in Aurora and Evenflow in Geneva.

For those seeking dinner before a show at a local brewery or tavern, all downtown regions abound with outstanding restaurant choices within walking distance of the music venues.

In West Dundee, the RocHaus recommends stops at Emmett’s Brewing Company, Bamboozels, Blueroot or The Village Squire, all within a block or two of RocHaus.

The Venue in Aurora, situated near the Paramount Theatre, is surrounded by dining establishments within a short walk, as well, including Alice’s Corner Bolivian Cuisine; Amore Mio Italian Restaurant & Piano Bar; Boriken Puerto Rican restaurant; the Tavern on Broadway; and numerous Mexican restaurants, among others.

And the downtowns in St. Charles and Geneva abound with dining establishments, in many different choices of cuisines and atmospheres. While the choices are too numerous to mention here, a few local favorites include the following:

Geneva

FoxFire steakhouse

Burger and Sushi House

Bien Trucha

Aurelio’s Pizza

Riganato Italian restaurant.

St. Charles:

Alter Brewing Company Brewery & Kitchen

La Za Za Trattoria

The Office Dining & Spirits

Szechwan

The Graceful Ordinary

Taste of Himalayas

A host of establishments in St. Charles, in particular, such as The Office and The Filling Station, are open midnight or later on weekends, with late night food and drink options for those seeking to extend the evening beyond the show.