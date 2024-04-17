The Local Scene: Swiftie party, ‘Love Letters’ in the Sauk Valley this weekend

Here is a list of five things to do this weekend in the Sauk Valley:

1.The 2024 D8 Summit Charity Convention: This is the first year this tabletop gaming event will be in Dixon, and area residents are invited to attend. The event will take place over three days, Friday through Sunday, April 19-21, at the Post House Ballroom, 100 W. Second St., with a secondary location at Paper Escape, 205 W. First St. This year’s event features more than 150 tables of tabletop gaming, three industry guests with serious creative resumes and more than 120 attendees with room for several more. D8 Summit Charities is partnering with Lee County Council on Aging this year, with that organization the beneficiary of funds raised. For information go to d8summit.org/ or email contact@d8summit.org.

2.The Release Party: Head to The Dixon: Historical Theatre as attendees joyously celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s “Tortured Poets Department Album” from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, April 19. Immerse yourself in the music on the theater’s top-of-the-line sound system while dancing to new tunes mixed with beloved classics. Dress in your favorite era for a night filled with Swiftie excitement, including a lively battle of the eras, a heartwarming friendship bracelet station and an electrifying best dressed contest. The Dixon is at 114 S. Galena Ave. For information, go to dixontheatre.com/event/release-party.

3.Sauk Valley Home Show: If you are planning a home remodeling project or just want new ideas to spruce up your home or garden, make plans to attend the Sauk Valley Home Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Northland Mall in Sterling. The show will feature multiple vendors displaying products and services for anything from interior and exterior remodeling and construction to building materials, and much more. One Sauk Valley Home Show attendee will win $100 to spend at a vendor of their choice. The show is free to attend. For information, call 815-632-2566 or email marketing@saukvalley.com.

4.The Performing Arts Guild of Mt. Morris dessert theater: PAG will perform “Love Letters” from Friday through Sunday, April 19-21, at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove Theater, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris. The play is about Andrew and Melissa, both born into wealth and position, who begin their correspondence in childhood with birthday party thank-you notes. Their letters continue through their boarding school and college years while they are romantically attached and later through their individual marriages and careers. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16 with dessert (included in the price) served at intermission. Reservations are encouraged. For information, call 815-734-2103 or order online at www.performingartsguild.com and click on tickets. The play is being directed by Jeff Bold and produced by Karen Urish.

5.Emmanuel Church-Morrison’s Voices of Praise Cantata: The Emmanuel Church-Morrison’s Voices of Praise will present its 15th annual spring cantata, “Back to the Garden,” at 7 p.m. Friday and Sunday, April 19 and 21, and 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Voices of Praise’s platform will be filled with 75 singers who will energetically present music arranged by Geron Davis and Dusty Wilson. Soloists joining the choir in these concerts will be Melissa Sterenberg, Jason McDearmon, Ed Pruis and Kathy Green. No tickets are needed for this 70-minute concert and a free-will offering will be received. All ages are welcome and the church is handicapped accessible. A fellowship hour will follow all performances, hosted by the women of Emmanuel. A free shuttle bus will be provided for one hour prior to and following all three services. The bus will pick up from Ebenezer Reformed Church’s parking lot two blocks south of Emmanuel’s campus and drop off riders at the curb in front of Emmanuel, 202 E. Morris St. For information, call the church office at 815-772-3890.

• Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? Submit your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events.