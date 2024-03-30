TLP to show the ‘Frozen’ sing-along movie April 13

MOUNT CARROLL – Timber Lake Playhouse will present a showing of the interactive “Frozen” sing-along movie at 2 p.m. April 13.

Elsa and Anna will be joined by Kristoff, Sven and Olaf to present a fun-filled afternoon of singing and movie magic for the whole family.

Watch the Disney movie where the kingdom of Arendelle is cast into eternal winter by the powerful Queen Elsa. Her sprightly sister Anna teams up with a rough-hewn mountaineer named Kristoff and his trusty reindeer Sven to break the icy spell.

TLP continues this spring with trivia night April 5. Put your knowledge to the test while enjoying food and the chance to win prizes. Whether you’re a trivia master or just looking for a fun night out with friends, TLP’s trivia night has something for everyone.

Spring events continue on April 20 with a casino night and a concert featuring a tribute to the Rat Pack. Take a chance for prizes from luxurious gift baskets to exclusive experiences. Indulge in a spread of culinary delights while mingling with fellow guests. Dress to impress, bring your lucky charm and experience high-stakes fun. The evening concludes with a concert featuring Chicago-area native Peter Oprisko’s Rat Pack tribute.

He is one of the nation’s most in-demand and acclaimed concert and recording artists. He performs the national anthem for the home games of the Chicago White Sox and has been featured in movies on The Hallmark Channel and on numerous popular TV series, including “Criminal Minds,” “NCIS” and “The Mindy Project.”

He captures the mannerisms, tonality and phrasing of the Rat Pack stars.

A Kentucky Derby party and bourbon-tasting event May 4; the return of The Four C Notes recreating the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons on May 18; a fundraising concert featuring local band Better Late Than Never; and TLP’s spring festival, TLPalooza, with a concert featuring Johnny Lyons and the Pride on May 25 round out TLP’s spring events before “The Nerd” opens TLP’s summer season May 30.

Information and tickets for all Timber Lake Playhouse events and shows are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035.