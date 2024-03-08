Streator Fest announces rock bands Sevendust, Hinder to headline musical lineup

Streator Fest has attracted thousands of spectators since its move to Northpoint Plaza with headline musical acts, such as in 2022 when Everclear performed. (Photo provided by Randy Dominic)

Streator Fest once again is bringing national headline musical acts to the Northpoint Plaza stage this summer.

The festival committee announced Hinder, known for its hit “Lips of an Angel” will perform opening night Thursday, Aug. 1; country musicians Cooper Alan and Drew Baldridge will headline Friday, Aug. 2; and Sevendust, which have three gold records, will entertain crowds Saturday, Aug. 3. Chicago party act Libido Funk Circus will close out the festival on Sunday, Aug. 4.

In 2023, the Northpoint Plaza portion of the festival moved from the weekend before or after Independence Day to the first weekend of August. The date swap allowed the committee to attract a higher end carnival, Fantasy Amusements, which is scheduled to return to the festival Thursday through Sunday.

The fireworks display is scheduled for about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, from Anderson Fields Golf Course with viewing from Northpoint Plaza. Liberty Fest again is planned June 29-30 in City Park.

General admission is free for all the concerts. VIP Party Pit tickets are available on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. This section is closest to the stage; a VIP ticket comes with an exclusive lanyard, has its own restrooms and bars, and includes a wristband for alcohol purchases. Wristbands for alcohol purchases will be $5.

Thursday VIP passes are $20 in advance. Friday and Saturday VIP passes are $25 in advance. Tickets will increase in price on the night of the event. All tickets are on sale now at www.streatorfest.com.

The Northpoint festival grounds also will feature more than a dozen food vendors, craft vendors, a beer garden and other games. The festival will include a shuttle service on Friday and Saturday nights.

Banda Cerro Azul de Chicago, Banda Le Kebradora de San Agustin Jalisco and Jimena Salinas will perform on the main stage Sunday afternoon.

Streator’s full musical lineup includes:

Thursday, Aug. 1: Hinder, Blacktop Mojo and 3 Years Hollow (Music begins at 7 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 2: Cooper Alan, Drew Baldridge and Whiskey Bent (Music begins at 7 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 3: Sevendust, Burden of the Sky and Paralandra (Music begins at 7 p.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 4: Libido Funk Circus (Music begins at 7:10 p.m.)

A pre-party stage will be set up Saturday, Aug. 3, with Trippin Molly performing and on Sunday, Aug. 4, with Fiddle Rock playing.