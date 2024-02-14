‘Blues Brothers’ musicians Malone, Marini to perform at Dixon Municipal Band’s spring concert

DIXON – “We’re getting the band back together,” the Dixon Municipal Band has announced.

Well, at least part of the band.

Tom “Bones” Malone and “Blue” Lou Marini, known for their acting and musical performances in “The Blues Brothers” and “The Blues Brothers 2000,″ will solo with the Dixon Municipal Band at its annual spring concert at 7 p.m. March 23 at the Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave.

Malone, a trombonist, multi-instrumentalist, arranger and producer, is among the most experienced professionals in the business. He is best known for his work with “The Blues Brothers,” “The Late Show with David Letterman” and “Saturday Night Live.”

He has an extensive resume that includes work as a musician, arranger and musical director of hundreds of TV shows; live performances; and on records, CDs and tapes.

He has been a musician on live television for more than 4,200 shows, including “Saturday Night Live” from 1975 to 1985 (187 live broadcasts) and “The Late Show with David Letterman” (4,200 shows) with such notables as Dan Aykroyd, Blues Traveler, Willie Nelson, B.B. King, Steely Dan, Bon Jovi, Aretha Franklin, Taj Mahal, Snoop Dogg and many more.

Often referred to as an “unsung jazz hero,” platinum-recording artist “Blue” Lou Marini is the seasoned soul and adept multi-instrumentalist, arranger, composer, educator and producer credited with inspiring the origins of a fan-following cult across multiple genres of music.

Popular since the early 1970s, Marini continues to be one of the most sought-after sidemen and session musicians on the New York scene. He masters many styles and instruments. He is accomplished on soprano, alto, tenor and baritone saxes; piccolo; flute; alto flute; bass flute; and clarinet.

Marini is best known as a member of several distinguished bands: the Woody Herman Orchestra; Doc Severinsen; Blood, Sweat and Tears; Dr. John; Frank Zappa; the “Saturday Night Live” band, “The Blues Brothers” and many more.

“Blue” Lou Marini (Photo provided by Dixon Municipal Band)

He has recorded on numerous albums, many of which went platinum. He has recorded with Aretha Franklin, Tony Bennett, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Aerosmith, Maureen McGovern, Billy Joel and B.B. King.

Marini’s seven-year stint as an original “SNL” band member led to his role as “Blue Lou” in John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd’s classic movie “The Blues Brothers.”

The concert is free, but donations will be accepted. Visit dixonmunicipalband.com or find the band on Facebook for more information.