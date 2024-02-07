Timber Lake Playhouse to hold local auditions for summer season

MOUNT CARROLL — Timber Lake Playhouse is announcing auditions for local children, teens and adults for the 2024 season will be Feb. 17.

Timber Lake Playhouse will again cast local performers for a variety of performance opportunities. Roles are available for local actors and actresses ages 6 to 106 to perform ensemble roles in The Nerd, Footloose, The Wizard of Oz and Anything Goes as well as children for the munchkins in The Wizard of Oz. Additionally, TLP will also be casting two local actors ages 7-10 for the role of Thor in The Nerd.

Auditions will take place Saturday, Feb 17, at the playhouse from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those auditioning are asked to prepare 32 bars of a song and to bring sheet music as TLP will provide an accompanist. You can also sing using accompaniment tracks. There will be a dance combination taught at the end of every hour. Make sure you are in attendance for one of the dance sessions and wear clothes you can move in with appropriate shoes (no heels).

If you can’t make auditions, you may send a video. Your video audition should include a short monologue, 32 bars of a song showing off your voice and a short dance. Include a picture of yourself and resume. Videos can be sent to casting@timberlakeplayhouse.org with Local Audition in the heading.

To schedule an appointment, visit the audition page on the TLP website at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org and follow the instructions. If all of the time slots are taken, come to the theater and you will be worked into the schedule.

Other youth performance opportunities at TLP include roles that are open to all elementary, middle and high school aged performers. Next Stage Jr Theatre will be performing The Lion King, Jr and TLP’s All Area High School Production will be Ride the Cyclone, both on TLP’s mainstage. Watch for more information about these opportunities. Local actors ages 5 through 18 will be cast for these productions.

For questions regarding auditions, visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or call the TLP office at 815-244-2048.