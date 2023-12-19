Embrace the cold at Fire and Ice Festival, Chili Cook-off in Sycamore

The second annual Fire and Ice Festival is Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Sycamore Park District Community Center. (Sycamore Park District. )

Mother Nature surely will provide the ice, but the Sycamore Park District will bring the fire to the second annual Fire and Ice Festival on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The event is from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 Airport Road.

Free family activities include ice cream sundaes from the Sycamore Lions Club, Jaybird Dog Training demonstrations at 1:30 and 3 p.m. and Mad Science’s Fire & Ice show at 2 p.m., featuring a variety of experiments including foggy dry ice storms, shivering scissors, special bubbly showers and more.



NIU Outdoor Adventures will provide interactive winter activities, the city of Sycamore will have a touch-a-truck fire truck and snowplow, and kids can get creative in a craft area.

After the outdoor activities, sample a variety of chilis at the Community Chili Cook-off. A panel of judges will select winners, including first through third places, and Most Festive Table Award. There’s also a People’s Choice Award. Tasting tickets cost $10, and entry fee is $25.

Sarah Rex, marketing and outreach coordinator at the Sycamore Park District, said that the Fire and Ice Festival evolved from the park district’s Winter Family Play Day event. When they added the play day with the chili cook-off, the name was changed.

“It was initially created as a celebration of the winter season and the grand opening of the Northwestern Medicine Sled Hill. It’s a way to bring people together for fun indoor and outdoor activities in the cold months of winter,” she said. “People can expect a dynamic event for all ages. Having a community event in the winter gives people relief from cabin fever, boosts togetherness and wellness, and hopefully inspires them to spend time outside at home or in the parks even in the colder months.”

For more information and to sign up, contact Melissa at melissad@sycparks.org or visit sycparks.org.