Check out these Kane County restaurants that offer cozy outdoor dining throughout winter

Old Man Winter may be hanging around for a while during the frigid, snowy season, giving folks not much of an option other than to find comfort indoors when they want to dine or grab a drink.

Thanks to the creativity of a few local establishments along with technological advances in heating and space heaters, fireplaces and fire pits and igloos, domes, tents and more, you can have a fun dining experience outdoors without feeling the harshness of the winter season at these fantastic destinations.

Preservation in Geneva offers outdoor dining throughout the season on its winter patio. (Photo provided by Preservation )

They will keep you warm and cozy for the length of your stay. Once your belly is full, you’ll be ready to tackle the elements waiting to greet you once you leave, or perhaps you’ll just stay longer as you bask in the comfort of their heated outdoor dining.

Alter Brewing + Kitchen

12 S. First St., St. Charles

331-901-5949

www.alterbrewing.com

Guests can enjoy Alter’s first full-service brewery and restaurant from within its comfortable heated globes. Due to the construction on 1st Street and the assembly time required, the globes will not be available until sometime after Thanksgiving, making it a great place to visit in December and into 2024.

Bien Trucha

410 W. State St., Geneva

630-232-2665

www.bientrucha.com

Heavily influenced Mexico City-style food that showcases ingredients at their peak can be enjoyed in the cozy environs of any of the six outdoor heated pods at Bien Trucha. The pods provide ample room for up to eight to stand up and walk around their table while enjoying music, mood lighting and a space heater.

Gia Mia

13 N. 3rd St., Geneva

630-405-5544

www.giamiapizzabar.com

Get your family and friends to gather in one of the igloos at Gia Mia to enjoy its farm-to-fork food concepts, including Neapolitan style wood-fired pizzas, creative small plates, pasta, craft beers, cocktails and more.

Old Republic

155 S. Randall Road, Elgin

224-535-9544

www.oldrepublicbar.com

Award-winning burgers, thin and crispy pizzas, smoked meats, fresh fish, prime steaks and lip-smacking drinks and more are what’s in store this winter. What’s more, is guests can enjoy a meal, drinks and company from inside its large heated enclosure.

Preservation

513 S. 3rd St., Geneva

630-208-1588

www.preservationgeneva.com

You’ll be feelin’ the heat throughout the winter while having a blast outdoors thanks to the state-of-the-art heated patio at Preservation. Rather than seeing it to believe it, you need to experience it and feel the warmth for yourself to learn why there’s no such thing as wintertime blues at Preservation. With plenty of live music, delicious drinks, creative cuisine, great conversation and, of course, heat, Jack Frost doesn’t stand a chance of nipping at your nose when you’re at Preservation.

The Turf Room

1033 Kilbery St., North Aurora

630-906-9300

www.theturfroomrestaurant.com

Featuring a pair of wood burning fireplaces, the patio at The Turf Roof can seat up to 90 guests who can enjoy its eclectic American fare menu that changes along with the seasons. Pizza, fish, steaks, chops, pasta, salads and 14 appetizers give guests a difficult choice when it comes down to ordering, although everything comes highly recommended.