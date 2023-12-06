Performing Arts Guild in Mt. Morris to stage ‘Winter Medley’

Director Margo Ackland works on a scene from the upcoming Performing Arts Guild presentation "A Winter Medley" with actors Brianna Fuentes, Connie Augsburger and Morgan McConnell. (Photo provided by Performing Arts Guild )

While it’s not being called a Christmas show, Performing Arts Guild’s “A Winter Medley” is certain to bring warm, holiday feelings to audience members.

Curtain is at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8 and 9, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Pinecrest Grove Theater, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris.

The program will consist of six vignettes, along with music from Aireloom Music Studio interspersed between the short plays. There will be a variety of students involved, as it’s the studio’s recital.

“This whole thing is PAG’s gift to the community, in collaboration with Aireloom Music. We wanted to do something, and everybody’s been overwhelmed recently,” said Mary Cheatwood, president of Performing Arts Guild.

Three vignettes are scenes from the book and stage adaptation of “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” And the three additional short plays are “Christmas Truce,” “Gift of the Magi” and “Baker’s Dozen.”

Cheatwood is directing “Christmas Truce” and “Baker’s Dozen.” She said they’re all less than 10 minutes each, and described them as “little tales.”

“‘Christmas Truce’ is a little more thoughtful, because it takes place during World War I, and it’s these four soldiers who write letters home describing this event that took place. It’s based on a true story,” she said. “It will be a last story [in the performance], it’s very heartwarming, it leaves you thinking about what Christmas means and what it’s about, especially right now with everything going on in the world. We want to leave people with a message of hope and peace. That’s why ‘Christmas Truce’ is important to us this year,” Cheatwood said.

She said like “Christmas Truce,” “Baker’s Dozen” is another “sweet and heartwarming” tale.

“‘Baker’s Dozen’ is the story of a baker who learns generosity and kindness from some struggles he has at his bakery. It’s about learning what’s important, and that people are what matter, especially at Christmastime,” she said. “If we can make people happy for a few minutes, it’s a good thing. I think the community will enjoy it.”

Jeff Bold, board member and director of “Gift of the Magi,” said that “A Winter Medley” will feature both comedy and drama.

“It’ll be a great night out; a great night of music and theater, in typical Performing Arts Guild fashion. It’s always fun to direct and see how the magic of a show comes together,” he said.

The performances are all open seating, and no tickets or reservations are required. Donations are encouraged, as all net proceeds will be donated to the Mt. Morris Fire Station, which is in the process of constructing a new building, Bold said.

“We’re a nonprofit, and [donating] is a way to give back to the community. It’s a good cause,” he said.

Performing Arts Guild, a community theater that began in Mt. Morris in 1981, puts on two to three shows each year. Some performances are well-known plays and stories, while others are more “obscure,” Bold said.

“Our actors are wonderful. We have some who are really, really strong, yet it’s community theater that everyone can be involved in,” he said. “We’ve had some actors that this is their first theater experience, and others who have gone on to success in other venues.”

Bold said that the reason Performing Arts Guild has been around for more than 40 years is community support.

“Community theater is something people can be involved with, and a lot of our patrons are people who’ve been coming to shows since the start of [Performing Arts Guild],” he said. “[Community theater] is a chance to do things and be part of our community, and it’s a great group of people to work with.”

For more information about Performing Arts Guild, visit www.performingartsguild.com.