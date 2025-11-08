The dedicated dozen: 12 veterans serve at Joliet School District 86

Sasha Oquendo, an Air Force veteran, teaches eighth grade language arts at Washington Junior High School & Academy in Joliet. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

For many veterans, the sense of service and desire to impact lives for the better didn’t stop when their military career ended.

Instead, some veterans choose to use their dedication and skills in the classroom or in other roles that further education.

Meet 12 veterans who now serve Joliet Public Schools District 86.

Ryan Anderson, Edna Keith Elementary

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ryan Anderson has worked for District 86 for 15 years in the building support services department.

Anderson currently is an engineer at Keith Elementary School in Joliet, which he enjoys.

“It helps build solid relationships and allows for personal growth,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he previously spent six years with 2nd Battalion 24th Marine division weapons company.

“I served in the infantry and did two combat deployments to Yusafia, and Fallujah, Iraq,” Anderson said.

Erika Diaz, District 86 administration office

For the last few years, Army veteran Erika Diaz has worked as a multilingual learner coordinator for District 86.

Diaz said she’d desired a career in education since childhood.

“Working with children brings me joy – their innocence, curiosity, and enthusiasm are inspiring,“ Diaz said. ”Teaching allows me to blend creativity and purpose through reading, singing, acting and play. My parents instilled in me and my siblings a strong work ethic and sense of service."

During Diaz’s 28-year education career, she has taught at Parks, Sator Sanchez and Pershing elementary schools, and also taught summer school at Gompers Junior High and Keith Elementary schools, she said, all in Joliet.

She’s taught various grade levels and subjects, although she’s partial to second grade, she said. Diaz also briefly taught adult ESL night classes through Joliet Junior College, she said.

After six years of teaching, Diaz was asked to “step into an assistant principal position while still completing my leadership coursework,” Diaz said.

“I initially hesitated, but my then-principal, Frank Villela, encouraged me to take on the challenge,” Diaz said. “His trust and belief in me gave me the confidence to lead. I think his faith stemmed from the excitement I brought to starting what I was told was the first elementary student council in our district.”

Diaz said her military experience includes 12 years with Army National Guard and Army Reserve for about 12 years. She traveled to Frankfurt, Germany, and Seoul, Korea, and served during Operation Enduring Freedom, Diaz said.

She also earned the following awards: Army Reserve Overseas Training Ribbon, Outstanding Meritorious Achievement, State of Illinois Military Attendance Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Sharpshooter Rifle Badge, M-16 Expert Badge, State of Illinois Military Long and Honorable Service Medal.

Diaz said even as she approaches retirement, she dedicates long hours of her time “because I know our community needs helping hands.”

“And I strive to be one of them—just as my parents taught me," she said.

Diaz said she’s blessed “to work alongside colleagues and friends who lift me up and remind me of the goodness in people.”

“We are all brothers and sisters, capable of making life a little easier for one another,” she said.

And Diaz said she believes “we are all called to serve the next generation.”

“I often tell my husband that when we are gone, our children will remain – and it’s our duty to leave the world better for them,“ Diaz said.

Erin Gurule, Edna Keith Elementary

U.S. Navy veteran Erin B. Gurule currently is a kindergarten paraprofessional at Edna Keith Elementary School in Joliet and said, “service has always been a core value in my life.

“Whether in uniform or in the classroom, I believe in making a positive difference in the lives of others,” Gurule said.

Gurule has worked at District 86 for 17 years, with 16 of those years at Edna Keith, she said.

During those years, Gurule has served as a reading tutor, lunchroom supervisor, librarian, kindergarten paraprofessional, substitute teacher and currently is completing her student teaching, she said.

Gurule said she’s also in her fifth year of involvement with the STEM and Robotics After-School Program, working with fourth and fifth grade students.

In addition, Gurule said she’s served on the District Strategic Planning Committee, District Equity & Inclusion Advisory Committee, Paraprofessional Committee, Safe and Civil Committee and the Washington Quadrant Advisory Group.

“These experiences have deepened my understanding of district-wide goals and strengthened my commitment to supporting students, staff, and the community,” Gurule said.

Gurule said she’s also received the District Star Award four times.

She served four years in the Navy, achieving the rank of E-5. Her duty stations included NSGA Rota, Spain; TAD Crete; and Chesapeake, Virginia; and she also traveled to Italy and Portugal during her service, she said.

During Gurule’s military career, she earned several commendations, the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal – and was honorably discharged at the end of her service, she said.

While in the also Navy, Gurule participated in Meals on Wheels, Paint Your Heart Out Chesapeake Habitat for Humanity and Saturday Scholars, where she tutored students at local elementary and naval base schools, she said.

“These volunteer opportunities helped spark my passion for education and serving youth,” Gurule said.

Also in the Navy, Gurule served as a career counselor and physical fitness coordinator, in addition to her role as a cryptologic technician administrator, she said.

“These positions allowed me to mentor and guide others, helping fellow service members set goals, stay motivated and reach their full potential,” Gurule said. “I also discovered a passion for working with young people through my volunteer tutoring experiences.”

Gurule said those combined experiences inspired her to pursue a career in education.

“I wanted to bring the same leadership, teamwork, and commitment to excellence that I developed in the military into the classroom to help students grow academically and personally,” Gurule said.

Gurule said her son Michael currently serves in the U.. Marine Corps Reserves (nine years of service), is employed at Lockport Township High School and is pursuing his degree in education at the University of St. Francis in Joliet.

Her daughter Maile is a nursing student at Lewis University in Romeoville and will serve as a Navy officer nurse after she graduates in December 2025, Gurule said.

Gurule said she also has taught fourth grade religious education at her church for 10 years, which “strengthened my belief in the power of faith, education and mentorship in shaping young minds.”

“Continuing to serve allows me to give back to my community, support students’ growth and model the importance of compassion, integrity and dedication,” Gurule said. “Service is not just something I did in the Navy; it’s something I live by every day.”

Brian Kahn, Washington Junior High

U.S. Army veteran Brian Kahn teaches physical education to students in grades six to eight at Washington Junior High in Joliet.

Kahn said he’s taught at Washington Junior High for four years but has a total of 10 years teaching experience.

“Before coming to Joliet, I taught in the Chicago public schools,” Kahn said.

Kahn said previously served six years in the U.S. Army National Guard as an infantryman.

He was deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2006 to 2007 and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge, he said.

After completing his military service, Kahn “wanted to continue serving my community in a meaningful way,” he said.

“Teaching provided the opportunity to make a lasting impact on young people’s lives, helping them build confidence, discipline, and teamwork – values that were also essential in the military,” Kahn said.

Service has always been central to Kahn’s life, he said.

“Whether through the military or education, serving others gives purpose and meaning to what I do,“ Kahn said. ”I believe that contributing to the growth and success of others helps build stronger communities and sets a positive example for students.“

Kahn said he’s grateful to work at District 86, which values both education and service.

“It’s rewarding to help students grow not just physically, but also in character and resilience,” Kahn said.

Sheena Manola, Edna Keith and Farragut elementary schools

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Sheena Manola is an English language arts instruction coach at Edna Keith and Farragut elementary schools in Joliet.

“I decided to go into education because I felt becoming an educator was still a form of service, but one where I could invest in the next generation,“ Manola said. ”Just as I helped guide and support my fellow Marines, I now strive to do the same for the teachers and students in Joliet Public Schools District 86."

Manola said started teaching at District 86 in 2009. She taught third grade for nine years at A.O. Marshall, was a reading interventionist at Farragut for three years, and spent four years as a reading coach at Keith and Woodland before coming to Farragut and Keith this year, she said.

She previously enlisted in the Marine Corps in May 2001 and exited in May of 2005 as a sergeant, she said.

While enlisted, Manola was a 1391 bulk fuel specialist, so she refueled aircraft/ground vehicles, tested fuel, and set up and maintained tank farms, she said.

Manola was stationed at Parris Island, South Carolina; Camp Johnson, North Carolina; Fort Lee, Virginia; Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan; and MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, she said.

She received the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation and a Letter of Appreciation, she said.

Manola said the military “taught me the value of leadership, discipline, and service to something greater than myself.”

And she learned in the Marine Corps hat “the most meaningful work isn’t about personal gain, it’s about what you contribute to others,” Manola said.

“That mindset has stayed with me,” Manola said. “Whether wearing a uniform or standing in a classroom, service gives me a way to live with integrity and build a stronger community.”

Elvia Mendoza, District 86 administrative center office

U.S. Navy veteran Elvia Mendoza is an assistant data specialist at J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center at District 86.

Through her nine years with District 86, Mendoza has served as a clerical aide and then a school secretary at Dirksen Junior High School and then a school secretary at Washington Junior High School, she said.

“When I joined District 86, I started out as a building secretary because I noticed there was a need for translators,” Mendoza said. “This role has given me the opportunity to help students and families understand that they can achieve their dreams and not be limited by the statistics that often hold them back.”

Now that Mendoza works in District 86’s technology department, she can offer support “at a larger scale personnel across the district.”

Mendoza served the Navy for four years and traveled to Guam, Philippines, Japan, China, Singapore, Hawaii, and Malaysia. She also earned the Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

She chose to support others’ education because “as a Hispanic female veteran, I really felt the urge to give back to my community,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza said “serving humanity offers hope and satisfaction during crucial times.”

“When I help someone, I feel a sense of achievement,” Mendoza said. “I believe I’ve impacted someone’s life, even if it was just one person; it was important to them.”

Sasha Oquendo, Washington Junior High

This year marks the second year U.S. Air Force veteran Sasha S. Oquendo has taught eighth grade language arts at Washington Junior High School & Academy in Joliet.

“I am passionate about empowering students’ voices and growing their confidence in reading, writing and speaking, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or language,” Oquendo said.

Oquendo graduated from American Military University and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and has taught English language arts for five years.

She previously taught grades six to eight in Las Vegas at Mike O’Callaghan i3 Learn Academy.

While in the Air Force, Oquendo was a staff sergeant who served as an active-duty service member for six years and was an aircraft armament systems technician from February 2015 to February 2021.

After Oquendo graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, and technical school at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas, Oquendo was stationed in Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, loading and unloading weapons on F-16, F-22 and F-35 aircraft, she said.

“I was a weapons standardization evaluator for two years,” Oquendo said. “I trained and evaluated weapons load crew chiefs and members on munitions inspection, safety, loading and unloading on the F-22 aircraft.”

Oquendo said she received an Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service as a Weapons Load Crew Member from August 2015 to January 2020 under the 57th Maintenance Group, 57th Wing, at Nellis Air Force Base, she said.

When Oquendo separated from the Air Force, she gave this message to her former flight chiefs, supervisors and troops: " I offered my service to my country; it is now my time to offer my service to my students."

As a teacher at District 86, Oquendo said she is “motivated to build community, relationships, and character among the youth as they study and develop their identity.”

“I look forward to challenging my students to be better versions of themselves each and every day and to make a positive and lasting impact as I serve as a leadership example,“Oquendo said. ”Ultimately, they will be our future leaders."

To that end, Oquendo said she is “committed to facilitating their learning as I guide them to be intelligent, collaborative, resilient, organized, thoughtful, and outstanding individuals in our world.”

“Therefore, it is important for me to display excellence and encourage excellence,” Oquendo said.

Melissa Quitman, Gompers Junior High

U.S. Air Force veteran Melissa Quitman is a certified school nurse at Gompers Junior High School in Joliet.

Quitman said she’s worked at District 86 for 10 years, six of them at Gompers.

She served the Air Force from 2000 to 2004, was stationed in Italy and Arizona, and was deployed to Turkey and Spain, she said.

At the same time, Quitman has “always been passionate about health care and teaching.”

After Quitman was discharged, she returned to school to earn her nursing license, study nursing education and become a certified school nurse, she said.

“Now, I have the privilege of educating students and parents about the importance of health and wellness,” Quitman said.

She said the military “taught me values like discipline, integrity, and putting others first – things that have stuck with me ever since.“

“Serving others gives my life purpose,” Quitman said. “Whether it’s through nursing or teaching, I feel fulfilled knowing I’m making a difference in someone’s day.”

Juanita Samms, Farragut Elementary

U.S. Army veteran Juanita Samms currently teaches second grade at Farragut Elementary School in Joliet and has been part “of the Farragut family for four years now.”

“I absolutely love being in the classroom, helping my students grow not just academically, but as people,” Samms said.

Before working at District 86, Samms spent many years as a special education paraprofessional, “supporting students with diverse learning needs,” she said.

“That experience really sparked my passion for teaching and inspired me to return to school to earn a master’s degree in early childhood education,” Samms said. “I wanted to have an even bigger impact in the classroom, and this journey has been incredibly rewarding.”

Samms said she also served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 20 years in various roles: finance specialist, administrative specialist and mail clerk.

She received the following awards: Physical Fitness Badge, Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal and the Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal.

Although Samms wasn’t deployed, she said the military taught her about “discipline, organization and leadership,”

“After my military service, I wanted to continue living a life of service, but in a way that touches the next generation,” Samms said. “Teaching allows me to apply the skills I learned in the Army Reserve – leadership, teamwork, and perseverance – to guide my students toward success. There’s nothing more fulfilling than seeing a child grow in confidence, discover their strengths, and believe in themselves."

Samms said “service has always been at the heart of everything I do” whether she’s serving her country, community or students.

That because service gives Samms’ life purpose and " allows me to leave a positive impact wherever I can."

“I feel truly grateful to have had the opportunity to serve both in the military and in education,” Samms said. “and I strive every day to pass along the lessons I’ve learned about leadership, compassion, and resilience to my students.”

Navy couple serve District 86

Navy veterans Brandyn Smith and his wife Nancy Smith, both work at District 86.

Brandyn Smith has been an engineer at Washington Junior High School in Joliet for six years and Nancy Smith has been the school secretary at Eisenhower Academy in Joliet for eight years.

Their father and father-in-law Jesse Smith – also a U.S. Navy veteran – is president of the Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors.

Jesse Smith previously said he served four years of active duty in the Navy on aboard the USS Enterprise (CVN-65) and 14 years in the U.S. Navy Reserve, including one-year deployments to Kuwait and Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Brandyn Smith served in the Navy Reserve for eight years and received the Humanitarian Service Award” for Hurricane Irma and Maria relief efforts.

In his current role, Brandyn Smith said he enjoying providing a “safe and clean environment for the students at Washington Junior High.”

“It gives me a sense of purpose for my life, Brandyn Smith said, ”and I am dedicated to continuing my contribution to the community."

Nancy Smith served 10 years in the Navy Reserve including Japan Detachment in 2023. Nancy Smith also earned her Naval Aircrewman Wings

She said working for a school give her “a sense of purpose and structure that contributes firsthand to our community and students’ success.”

Nancy Smith also feels that “the overall ‘mission’ never ends.”

“Being able to serve the public is in itself rewarding,” Nancy Smith said.

Donald Thomas, Edna Keith Elementary

U.S. Army veteran Donald Thomas has served as a paraprofessional in Joliet Public Schools District 86 for five years.

Thomas previously was a paraprofessional in the Gompers Personal Adjustment Level System special education classes and also was a special education paraprofessional for sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

He currently is a paraprofessional for Edna Keith Elementary PALS in Joliet, working with students in fourth and fifth grades.

Thomas said he studied physical education and liberal arts for two years at Colorado Northwestern Community College and then attended Joliet Junior College to study criminal justice.

He joined the military in 1987, achieved the rank of sergeant first class, received various awards over his career, and retired in 2008, he said.

Thomas was part of the Force Protection Team #3 NCO in Germany during 911 and part of the Illinois National Guard (Carbondale, Joliet, Pontiac, Chicago, West Frankfort, Bloomington, Marseilles), he said.

He started working at the Illinois Department of Corrections in 1994 and retired in 2020, he said.

Thomas said that “with over 21 years of dedicated service in the U.S. Army, followed by more than 26 years with the Department of Corrections, I remain committed to service in every form.”

“Today, I extend that commitment by educating and mentoring students as a paraprofessional in the classroom, as well as coaching and guiding young athletes in wrestling,” Thomas said.

Sergio Vital, engineer, Farragut Elementary

Army veteran Sergio Vital is the building engineer at Farragut Elementary School in Joliet.

Vital has worked at District 86 for 12 years and Farragut for the past 18 months, he said.

“Throughout my time in the district, I’ve had the opportunity to support several schools by helping to maintain safe, clean, and well functioning learning environments,” Vital said. “It’s been a rewarding experience to play a behind-the-scenes but essential role in supporting students and staff.”

Vital said he was already working for District 86 when he joined the military, but he also “wanted to do more with my life and gain new experiences through Army service.”

“To me, there’s nothing more honorable than serving our country,” Vital said.

For six years, Vital served in the transportation corps of the U.S. Army Reserve for six years, he said.

He worked in logistics and vehicle operations, “helping to ensure the safe and timely movement of personnel and equipment,” Vital said.

“The military instilled in me a strong work ethic, discipline, and teamwork values I carry with me to this day,” Vital said.

Vital now employs those values in the service of District 86.

“My time in the military taught me the importance of showing up, being dependable, and contributing to something larger than yourself,” Vital said. “In my current role, I’m proud to carry that mindset forward by helping create a safe and supportive environment for the next generation.”