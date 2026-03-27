Girls wrestling season has come to an end. So of course, it’s time to unveil the 2026 Herald-News Girls Wrestling All-Area Team. Here’s who made the cut.
FIRST TEAM
Claudia Heeney, sr., Lockport: The only girls state champion from the area, Heeney concluded one of the finest girls wrestling careers in the history of Illinois with a third consecutive state championship. She was the top seed in the 135-pound bracket, went 42-3 and won the championship match by fall in 2:34.
Zoe Dempsey, sr., Lincoln-Way: Dempsey had one of the best careers of any girls wrestlers in the area. She finished in third place this year at 115 and went 49-3 overall.
Avery Crouch, so., Dwight: After finishing fourth as a freshman at state, she finished sixth at 135 pounds, going 31-4 on the season.
Rebekah Ramirez, jr., Lockport: Ramirez finished third at 235 pounds at state, going 43-6 and winning the third-place match by an 11-6 decision.
Layla Spann, so., Plainfield South: Spann’s follow-up season to an outstanding freshman campaign was a 48-2 record with no losses until the state tournament. She finished fifth in that tournament at 170 pounds.
Izabel Barrera, sr., Joliet Central: Barrera closes out a solid career with the Steelmen, winning the fifth-place match over Crouch at 135. She finishes her senior year 37-6.
Ezra Rodriguez, sr., Minooka: With a sprained ankle on the final day of the state wrestling tournament, Rodriguez still managed to take home fourth place. She went 43-6 and was the only wrestler to defeat 140-pound state champion Ema Durst of Sycamore.
Sophie Kelner, sr., Lockport: Kelner closed out her career with a fourth-place finish at 190 pounds at the state tournament. She went 43-12 in her final season.
Kimyra Patrick, so., Plainfield South: Patrick was the definition of a freshman phenom as she went 46-7 on the year and finished in fifth place at 190 pounds.
Ella Giertuga, jr., Lincoln-Way: Giertuga finished fifth in the 145-pound bracket at state and went 40-9 on the season.
Molly O`Connor, sr., Lemont: O’Connor finished sixth in the 125-pound bracket at state and went 44-12 on the year. She was the first girls wrestler in Lemont history to place at state.
HONORABLE MENTION
McKenzie Steinke, fr.,Lincoln-Way; Emmy Hoselton, fr., Lincoln-Way; Angelina Nettey, jr., Plainfield East; Samantha Greisen, sr., Seneca; Caleigh Nicholson, fr., Lincoln-Way; Sabina Charlebois, sr., Minooka; Abby Kunz, fr., Lincoln-Way; Riley Depolo, jr., Lincoln-Way; Henessis Vilagrana, jr., Romoeville