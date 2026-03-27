Lincoln Way South's Zoe Dempsey and Metea Valley's Janiya More compete in the championship 115 lb class at the East Aurora Wrestling Regional in Aurora. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Girls wrestling season has come to an end. So of course, it’s time to unveil the 2026 Herald-News Girls Wrestling All-Area Team. Here’s who made the cut.

FIRST TEAM

Claudia Heeney of Lockport (Courtesy of Nathaniel Roth )

Claudia Heeney, sr., Lockport: The only girls state champion from the area, Heeney concluded one of the finest girls wrestling careers in the history of Illinois with a third consecutive state championship. She was the top seed in the 135-pound bracket, went 42-3 and won the championship match by fall in 2:34.

Lincoln-Way Central junior Zoe Dempsey (Brian Hoxsey)

Zoe Dempsey, sr., Lincoln-Way: Dempsey had one of the best careers of any girls wrestlers in the area. She finished in third place this year at 115 and went 49-3 overall.

Avery Crouch of Dwight (Courtesy of Dwight High School )

Avery Crouch, so., Dwight: After finishing fourth as a freshman at state, she finished sixth at 135 pounds, going 31-4 on the season.

Rebekah Ramirez of Lockport. (courtesy of Nathaniel Roth )

Rebekah Ramirez, jr., Lockport: Ramirez finished third at 235 pounds at state, going 43-6 and winning the third-place match by an 11-6 decision.

Layla Spann of Plainfield South (Courtesy of Chet Lines )

Layla Spann, so., Plainfield South: Spann’s follow-up season to an outstanding freshman campaign was a 48-2 record with no losses until the state tournament. She finished fifth in that tournament at 170 pounds.

Joliet Central’s Izabel Barrera and Joliet West’s Elayna Spoljaric compete in the 130 pound match at Joliet West. (Laurie Fanelli)

Izabel Barrera, sr., Joliet Central: Barrera closes out a solid career with the Steelmen, winning the fifth-place match over Crouch at 135. She finishes her senior year 37-6.

Ezra Rodriguez of Minooka. (Courtesy of Minooka)

Ezra Rodriguez, sr., Minooka: With a sprained ankle on the final day of the state wrestling tournament, Rodriguez still managed to take home fourth place. She went 43-6 and was the only wrestler to defeat 140-pound state champion Ema Durst of Sycamore.

Myra Vicencio, left, of Lockport keeps a hold of Sophie Kelner of Lockport in the championship match during the 190-weight class where Sophie took a 12-3 major decision during the Aaron Dundley invite held at Oswego East High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Sophie Kelner, sr., Lockport: Kelner closed out her career with a fourth-place finish at 190 pounds at the state tournament. She went 43-12 in her final season.

Plainfield South's Kimyra Patrick celebrates winning the championship 190 lb class at the East Aurora Wrestling Regional. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Kimyra Patrick, so., Plainfield South: Patrick was the definition of a freshman phenom as she went 46-7 on the year and finished in fifth place at 190 pounds.

Lincoln-Way’s Ella Giertuga and Joliet West’s Vanessa O`Connor compete in the 145 lb finals during the Minooka Girls Wrestling Thanksgiving Throwdown competition at Minooka High School. (Laurie Fanelli)

Ella Giertuga, jr., Lincoln-Way: Giertuga finished fifth in the 145-pound bracket at state and went 40-9 on the season.

Molly O'Connor of Lemont. (courtesy of Lemont )

Molly O`Connor, sr., Lemont: O’Connor finished sixth in the 125-pound bracket at state and went 44-12 on the year. She was the first girls wrestler in Lemont history to place at state.

HONORABLE MENTION

McKenzie Steinke, fr.,Lincoln-Way; Emmy Hoselton, fr., Lincoln-Way; Angelina Nettey, jr., Plainfield East; Samantha Greisen, sr., Seneca; Caleigh Nicholson, fr., Lincoln-Way; Sabina Charlebois, sr., Minooka; Abby Kunz, fr., Lincoln-Way; Riley Depolo, jr., Lincoln-Way; Henessis Vilagrana, jr., Romoeville