Postseason begins for Will and Grundy county’s girls wrestlers in East Aurora, Normal West

Joliet West’s Veronica Klobnak and Lockport’s Claudia Heeney compete in the 135-pound finals during the Minooka Girls Wrestling Thanksgiving Throwdown earlier this season. (Laurie Fanelli)

Girls wrestling regional tournaments begin this weekend, with sectionals and state to follow.

As compared to the boys postseason, which began a week earlier, girls wrestling’s statewide tournament works a tad differently. The two sports are similar in that they have the same process at regionals. The top three finishers in each weight class moves on from regional to sectionals.

The process at sectionals is the same as well. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to state. For girls wrestling – a rapidly growing but still young sport in Illinois – there is only one class, one state tournament.

Herald-News area teams are heading to two different regionals in two separate sectionals, most to the East Aurora regional taking place this weekend. The qualifiers from that regional will head on to the Schaumburg Sectional.

Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lockport, Lincoln-Way [Coop], Peotone [Coop], Plainfield (Central), Plainfield (East), Plainfield (North), Plainfield (South), and Romeoville will all be competing at East Aurora.

Last year, seven wresters from the area finished in the top six at state, and four of them are back. Anyone who has followed girls wrestling the past few years know who the headliner of that group is.

Lockport’s Claudia Heeney is the area’s lone returning state champion and probably the most successful girls wrestler in Herald-News area history. A state champion as a sophomore and again as a junior, she’s continued to dominate the circuit all winter.

Heeney’s been leading the way for the Porters, who are in their first year under coach Amier Khamis and should be a favorite for a potential threepeat at 135 pounds.

Earlier this season, though, she pointed out that nothing is given, and she’s just taking it one match at a time.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into a season,” Heeney said back in November. “There are a whole lot of matches to get through before state, so I’m just focusing on what’s right in front of me right now.”

Heeney said that at the Minooka Thanksgiving Throwdown. That tournament belonged to the Lincoln-Way co-op, which has been having an outstanding season as well.

Geneseo’s Lydia King and Lincoln-Way's Zoe Dempsey (at right) compete in the 120-pound finals during the Minooka Girls Wrestling Thanksgiving Throwdown. (Laurie Fanelli)

Zoe Dempsey is one of the four returning state placers. She came in third last year at 110 pounds and will look to make the finals this season, now wrestling at 120.

Dempsey was one of four Lincoln-Way champions at Minooka to open the season and one of three members of the co-op to qualify for state last year (along with Sadie Sparks and Ella Giertuga). The group has come a long way in just its second year of existence.

“A majority of our team were first-year wrestlers last year,” coach Joshua Napier said entering the season. “We have experience now. We have only one or two wrestlers I would consider elite. The rest have worked very hard to learn the sport and get better.”

Alejandra Flores of Bolingbrook finished ourth at state for 115-pounders last season. A senior, she’s the most successful girls wrestler in Bolingbrook history and will look to close her career in top fashion.

Also keep an eye on Joliet West and Joliet Central, as they’ve fielded competitive squads this season.

Finally, the other regional featuring area teams is at Normal West. That feeds into the DeKalb Sectional.

Reed-Custer, Coal City, Dwight [Coop], Minooka, Morris, and Seneca will be competing in Normal.

Seneca has had a standout season all around, led by three-time state qualifier Sammie Greisen. Dwight carries the final remaining state qualifier from last year, Avery Crouch, who finished fourth at 135.

The state tournament will take place in Bloomington.