June 28, 2022
Shaw Local
Sports

Youth baseball: Crest Hill Sports Huddle wins DuPage River PONY title

The Crest Hill Sports Huddle team celebrates its victory over Channahon Vast Investment Properties LLC in the DuPage River PONY League's title game Monday in Crest Hill. (Submitted Photo)

Using a nine-run first inning, Crest Hill Sports Huddle catapulted itself to a 14-3 win over Channahon Vast Investment Properties LLC in the championship game of the DuPage River PONY League baseball championship game Monday night in Crest Hill.

After Channahon posted a two-run top of the first inning that included an RBI single from Evan Stuchly, Crest Hill responded with authority, capitalizing on four walks and a hit batsman to go with singles from Damian Arteaga, Damian Herrera, Freddy Casa and Mikey Laudadio.

The scoring settled down until the fourth inning, when Channahon closed the gap by a run on a Joseph Chiappini run scored, but Crest Hill reasserted its control with five more runs fueled by a squeeze bunt by Dillon Sanchez and a double by Herrera.

Crest Hill winning pitcher Herrera was the tournament MVP. He threw a three-hitter and allowed only one earned run, striking out seven, in the title game. Herrera also helped his own cause at the plate with a single and a double driving in two runs.

Crest Hill finished the season with a 30-1 record. The team was managed by Joe Marshall, who was assisted by Wazy Jaber.

Crest Hill’s 12-year-old Bronco team also won the DuPage River Championship on Sunday night by defeating Romeoville, 9-1.

The Bronco team finished the season with a 23-0 record. The team was coached by Dan Marshall.