Joliet Catholic Academy Summer Camps Return for 2026

When the school year wraps up this May, the Joliet Catholic Academy campus will stay just as busy.

Annually, JCA welcomes hundreds of grade school and high school students back to the home of the Angels and Hilltoppers for its summer camp season.

The 2026 lineup is designed to cover a wide range of interests, featuring a mix of athletic, activity, and fine art camps. Whether a student is looking to sharpen their skills on the field, dive into a new hobby, or explore their creative side, JCA’s teachers and coaches lead each session with a focus on having fun while learning something new.

Camps are available to those of all ages, ranging from age 3 up to 12th grade.

Of note: while most programs are currently listed, some incoming freshmen camps have not been listed, and may occur in July/early August as part of preseason preparation for those sports.

Registered incoming freshman students will receive additional information on those camps/tryouts.

Except for the Co-Ed Golf Camp, all programs are held on the JCA campus at 1200 N. Larkin Ave. in Joliet.

For those heading to indoor athletic camps, check-in is located on the south side of the JCA Student Activity Center at Door 7, along Ingalls Rd. Outdoor athletic camps will meet at their respective fields. Parking is available on the north side of the Student Activity Center by the baseball and softball fields. Indoor fine arts and activity camp check-in will take place at the school’s main entrance or in the Student Activity Center (specific locations are on the camp details page).

For a full list of dates, times, and registration details for each 2026 camp, visit https://www.jolietcatholicacademy.org/athletics/camps .

Joliet Catholic Academy

1200 N. Larkin Avenue

Joliet, IL 60435

Ph: 815-741-0500

jolietcatholicacademy.org