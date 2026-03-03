Sharon Zobel Named Vice President of Patient Care and Chief Nursing Officer at Silver Cross

Silver Cross Hospital is pleased to announce the appointment of Sharon Zobel, MHA, BSN, RN, to Vice President of Patient Care and Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). She has served as interim CNO since July 2025.

Zobel joined Silver Cross as a nursing manager in 2020, bringing with her more than three decades of nursing and leadership experience. Most notably, she guided Silver Cross through the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic with resilience, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to patient care.

During her tenure, she has held a variety of nursing leadership roles at Silver Cross, including Manager, Director and Administrative Director.

“Sharon’s leadership is distinguished by her ability to foster strong, collaborative partnerships between nursing staff and physicians, creating an environment grounded in trust, teamwork and clinical excellence,” said Michael Mutterer, RN, MA, LCPC, CADC, LNHA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silver Cross Hospital. “Sharon is widely recognized as a dedicated advocate for the voice of the bedside nurse, ensuring that frontline perspectives inform decision-making at every level. Her compassion for nursing, commitment to professional development, and focus on high-quality patient-centered care continue to strengthen our organization.”

As Chief Nursing Officer, Zobel will continue overseeing all nursing operations across the organization, advancing initiatives that strengthen quality, safety, and the patient experience.

Zobel holds a Master of Health Administration from Rasmussen University and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Northern Illinois University. Prior to joining Silver Cross, she held nursing leadership positions at Riverside Medical Center and Palos Health.

