Joliet Catholic Academy Names Five Alumni To Hall Of Champions

Joliet Catholic Academy President/Principal Dr. Jeffrey Budz is pleased to announce the 2026 Hall of Champions: Business & Industry. The Hall of Champions has become a staple in the JCA community, honoring former Angels and Hilltoppers for their accomplishments in business, industry, service, and athletics.

Inductees for 2026 include Dinah J. (Lennon ’70) Archambeault, Michael W. Hansen ’69, Raymond E. Jones ’61, Kristine (Kiefer ’74) Mackey, and Dr. Mary Therese (Lauric ’75) Petrella.

The mission of the Hall of Champions: Business & Industry is to honor St. Francis Academy, Joliet Catholic High School, and JCA graduates for their accomplishments throughout their professional careers ranging from medicine, law, education, entertainment, business, technology, and more.

With more than 28,000 alumni and counting, the lessons instilled by both the Carmelites and Franciscans over JCA’s 156-year history of Catholic education in the Joliet community has consistently cultivated leaders that have produced a world-wide impact.

“We are very proud to be honoring another set of great leaders that have come from the halls of Joliet Catholic, St. Francis Academy, and JCA,” said Dr. Jeffrey Budz. “Our honorees have not only contributed greatly to their respected industry, they have generously given to the JCA community and have led by example for all current Angels and Hilltoppers. Congratulations to the Business and Industry Class of 2026. We are grateful and proud to consider you a key member of the JCA family.”

For more information on the inductees, visit: https://www.jolietcatholicacademy.org/alumni2/hall-of-champions/business-industry .

Additionally, JCA cordially invites you to the Hall of Champions: Business & Industry event, honoring the 2026 Champions class at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26, at the Jacob Henry Mansion, 20 S. Eastern Ave., Joliet. Tickets to the Hall of Champions event are $50 per person.

Please contact Chris Voss, Director of Special Events at 815-741-0500 ext. 283 or by email at cvoss@jca-online.org for more information. For tickets, please visit:

https://www.givecentral.org/2026-Hall-of-Champions-Business-and-Industry-Web .

