Catholic Education Foundation Helps Over 2,000 Students in 2024 with Scholarship Aid

When St. Dominic School in Bolingbrook closed at the end of the 2021-22 school year, then-third grade student Carter and his family were in search of a new school.

Now, as a fifth grader at St. Mary of Gostyn in Downers Grove, he excels in and out of the classroom.

Carter enjoys religion class, plays sports, and made a whole new group of friends outside of his neighborhood, which he can keep up with through gaming or having an old-fashioned sleepover.

Finding a Catholic school for Carter was paramount for the family, not only because both of his parents attended Catholic schools for their entire education, but because with his dad’s schedule as a police officer, his mom Christina was looking for a place to teach where she could bring Carter to and from school each day. “There is something about a Catholic school and the family that it is,” Christina said.

While the family wanted a Catholic education, they needed some financial help – and they found that in a scholarship from the Catholic Education Foundation (CEF) of the Diocese of Joliet. “We are incredibly grateful for this blessing, and it is difficult to express just how helpful it has been for us,” Christina added.

The CEF helped more than 2,000 students last year, giving $2.68 million in scholarships. But there is more assistance needed, as one out of every four students attending a Diocese of Joliet school applied for a scholarship.

To help a student like Carter, please visit CEFJoliet.org and see more stories like his—and find the best way for you to help.

