Brighten Up with July Specials at Eterna MedSpa

Are you looking for a way to achieve a luminous, sun-kissed glow without the damaging effects of UV rays? You can get just that with a Brightening Facial from Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. Even better, you can enjoy this skin-renewing treatment for 15% off throughout the entire month of July.

Specifically designed to correct hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone, the 45-minute treatment reveals a brighter complexion. The facial includes a deep cleanse and exfoliation and ends with the Brightening HydroJelly mask for an instant glow-up. For the most significant and lasting results, a series of treatments is highly recommended.

To complement your facial and maintain your glow at home, Eterna is also offering 15% off all Glytone products throughout July. Glytone has complete skincare regimens for all ages and skin types. Whether you want to take preventive measures against premature skin aging or are looking for a smoother overall complexion, Glytone has customized treatment concepts to help you get the results you’re looking for.

The Glytone mild gel wash thoroughly removes make-up, dirt, oil, and dead skin cells, leaving skin soft and smooth. The Glytone Enhance Brightening Complex visibly improves the appearance of dull skin and unwanted dark spots for a more even, radiant tone. This lightweight face cream provides instant hydration while brightening the skin. Additionally, Glytone Micro Gel Peels are advanced serums designed to give you a brighter, more even-toned complexion.

For targeted concerns, the TranExamide Discoloration Treatment uses a potent blend of TranExamic Acid, Kojic Acid, and Niacinamide to reduce dark spots caused by sun damage. For gentle daily resurfacing, you have two options: the Lactic Superficial Retextorizing Serum hydrates while it exfoliates with 10% Lactic Acid, while the Mandelic Gentle Resurfacing Serum uses 10% Mandelic Acid to help reduce visible redness and improve overall radiance.

For more information about Eterna’s July specials, visit https://www.eternalaser.com/ .

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center

217 Vertin Boulevard

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: 815.254.8888

https://www.eternalaser.com/