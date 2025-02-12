Joliet Catholic Academy Students Win Art Awards at Collegiate Exhibits

Student artists from Joliet Catholic Academy recently made a splash in the local art scene by showcasing their talents in a few collegiate-level exhibitions.

In January, students from several area high schools, including JCA, participated in the 2024-2025 University of St. Francis’ High School Art Exhibition & Competition.

This annual event, held in the USF Art Gallery in Joliet from Jan. 11 through Jan. 23, provides a platform for young artists to share their unique perspectives with the community.

The exhibition showcased more than 300 works in a variety of mediums, from painting and sculpture to photography and digital art, offering a vibrant display of student expression.

JCA students Olivia Chovanec, Alondra Espino, Eva Genova, Ava Pritz, and Alivia Schertz all participated, with Alivia Schertz taking home Best of Show, Digital/Other for her clay rain chain, and Eva Genova receiving an Honorable Mention for her portrait.

Both Schertz and Genova, who are seniors, along with JCA sophomore Patrick Marmoll, also exhibited their artwork at the Lewis University eighth annual High School Art Invitational, held from Jan. 16 through Jan. 23 in the Brent and Jean Wadsworth Family Gallery in Romeoville.

This show featured 57 works in various mediums, and Marmoll earned an Honorable Mention for his linoleum block printing, “I Wonder…,” adding to the growing list of accolades for JCA’s young artists.

Joliet Catholic Academy Fine Art Department chair Peg Stoiber and Cory McDermott, an art teacher and chair of the Theology Department respectively, expressed their pride in the students' accomplishments.

“Cory and I are always grateful that the local colleges offer this wonderful opportunity for our students to exhibit their artwork,” said Stoiber. “And we are, of course, so proud of the work that all our Fine Arts students create.”

