JCA’s Annual Banquet to Feature Michael Veeck, Son of Late White Sox Owner Bill Veeck

The new year will bring new opportunities to support Joliet Catholic Academy, including the annual Hilltopper and Angel Banquet. This year’s event is slated for Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 in the Joliet Catholic Academy Student Activity Center, located at 1200 N. Larkin Avenue in Joliet.

Cocktails and dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m., with a program to follow at 7:00 p.m. A cash bar and raffle prizes will be available. The cost to attend is $50 per person, which includes a ticket and dinner. A table for 10 can be reserved for $500.

The 2024 Hilltopper/Angel Banquet will feature Michael Veeck, son of Chicago White Sox owner Bill Veeck and current co-owner of the Joliet Slammers stadium. Additionally, Veeck and his family are the subject of a full-length documentary streaming on Netflix called “The Saint Of Second Chances,” which the Chicago Sun-Times film critic Richard Roeper calls “heartwarming and wickedly funny.”

Michael Veeck is also an author, restaurateur, college teacher, and founder of Fun Is Good, a team of speakers spreading positive messages to organizations across the country. The Society of American Baseball Research (SABR) named Mike one of the most influential people in baseball. He has also been a featured guest on national podcasts, radio, and TV programs.

Joining Veeck is our very own Mark Grant, JCHS ‘81, as Master of Ceremonies. Mark is the sportscaster and color analyst for the San Diego Padres. With Mark’s humor and baseball background, this banquet is not to be missed!

Proceeds from the annual Hilltopper and Angel Banquet help fund a variety of needed items at JCA, including tuition assistance, air conditioning, new windows, security doors, updated bathrooms, an updated cafeteria, chemistry lab equipment, and more.

For more information about the banquet, visit https://www.jca-online.org/alumnibanquet/ or contact Sue Bebar, Alumni Director, at sbebar@jca-online.org or at 815-7410-0500, ext. 269.

