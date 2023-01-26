Comparing the Cost of Cremation Vs. Traditional Burial

After a death in the family, there are many decisions that will need to be made unless they were determined in advance. One of the biggest decisions is regarding the final disposition of the body of the deceased. While a traditional burial is still the most popular option, the trend is starting to shift towards cremation.

“It is projected that, in time, cremation will be the more popular choice for final disposition,” said Ryan Hayducak, Director of Tezak Funeral Home and Genuine Care Cremation (GCC). “The cremation rate has been steadily rising.”

Cremation, which is considered to be the most sanitary form of disposition, can run approximately half the cost of a traditional burial, depending on options selected. One main advantage for cremation is the much lower cost of an urn versus a casket, which can start at several thousand dollars and go up from there. With cremation, an urn isn’t required; many families choose to scatter the ashes of their loved one in an area that is special to them. Another option is to select several small urns so the cremated remains can be shared among family members.

Selecting cremation can also save on the cost of a facility when deciding when and where to host a memorial service. A service can be held at a family member’s home, at a favorite gathering spot or restaurant, in a church, or wherever the family chooses.

Genuine Care Cremation, located in the Park Place Plaza in Shorewood, has its crematory within the Tezak Funeral Home facility; this offers families peace of mind knowing their loved one is never transferred to another facility. “We keep expenses lower by eliminating travel and overhead costs,” said Hayducak.

At your request, GCC staff can assist with memorial service, obituary, prayer card, register book, and video tribute arrangements to help honor the life of your loved one.

For more information, please contact:

Genuine Care Cremation

815-274-1317

807 W. Jefferson Street

Unit S

Shorewood, Il 60404

www.tezakfuneralhome.com