Joliet Catholic Academy’s Practice High School Placement Test and Super Shadow Monday

The High School Placement Test (HSPT) is an admission test given to eighth graders who are seeking entrance into specific Catholic high schools. Schools make admission decisions, place applicants, and determine scholarship awards based on the exam results.

On Saturday, October 8th, Joliet Catholic Academy will host a free Practice High School Placement Test (Pre-HSPT) from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. for current area eighth graders. “There is no charge for students to take the practice test, but registration is required,” said Jared Voss, Director of Admissions at JCA. “The deadline to register is Wednesday, October 5th. Students need to bring two #2 pencils, and calculators are not permitted.” Register at https://www.jca-online.org/practicetest/ .

According to Voss, the Practice HSPT will give eighth graders the opportunity to become familiar with the exam. “While the Practice HSPT isn’t mandatory, prospective students must take the December 3rd Entrance Exam at JCA to be eligible for merit-based scholarships, including the Franciscan/Carmelite Top Scorer Scholarships and the JCA Heritage Award,” he added. “These merit-based scholarships range from $500 to $5,000 off tuition.” More information for all merit-based and financial need scholarships offered at JCA can be found at https://www.jca-online.org/admissions/financialaid/ .

For seventh and eighth graders who are considering Joliet Catholic Academy and want a better feel for student life, Monday, October 10th is a great opportunity to shadow! The school will be full of other kids shadowing for the day, and there will be terrific opportunities to see all that the school has to offer, including the Warning Family Innovative Research Center and a chance to see a greater portion of the school and meet the staff. Your child will spend the day with one of JCA’s Student Ambassadors and share in the excitement of Homecoming Week! Shadow opportunities continue throughout the school year. Register at https://www.jca-online.org/admissions/visitjca .

Joliet Catholic Academy has been “Inspiring Growth in Knowledge and Faith” since 1869, and setting the standard for Catholic Education in Will County for over 150 years.

Joliet Catholic Academy

1200 N. Larkin Avenue

Joliet, IL 60435

Ph: 815-741-0500 ext. 214

jvoss@jca-online.org