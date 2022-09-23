Join Joliet Catholic Academy for Grade School Night on September 27th and October 7th!

On September 27th, grade school students from across Will county will have the opportunity to enjoy a fun and exciting volleyball game held at Joliet Catholic Academy at 5:30 p.m. JCA’s volleyball team will be giving it their all, and student attendees can sit alongside the players, meet the coaches, and meet other like-minded sports fans. And, if your child is considering playing volleyball, this will be an especially unique opportunity to learn about one of Will County’s distinguished volleyball programs, as well as visit the campus and get a feel for the school.

Not only that, but one of Joliet Catholic Academy’s dearest traditions, Friday Night Football, is also being opened to grade school students October 7th! Held annually, this free event allows children of all ages to see that the games are about more than just championship-level football; they’re a celebration of the JCA community featuring pregame tailgates, cheer, dance, and fellowship. Students will be able to meet new friends, talk to players and coaches, and enjoy the thrill of a time-honored tradition. The game will take place at Joliet Memorial Stadium.

Don’t let your children miss out on the chance to lead the football players onto the field! Kickoff begins at 7:30 p.m., and kids who are interested in participating in this pre-game event should arrive and line up at the south end zone at 6:30 p.m. to get organized and ready. After kickoff, students will also join the pre-game huddle with the Hilltopper football players! The excitement doesn’t end there, however. Students will be able to enjoy performances by the cheerleaders and dance team during halftime. Those that attended the JCA Dance and Cheer Camp over the summer will be performing alongside the varsity cheerleaders and dance team, and it’s sure to be a display you won’t want to miss.

For more information about this terrific free event, please contact Annie Farnaus at:

Joliet Catholic Academy

1200 N. Larkin Avenue

Joliet, IL 60435

Ph: 815-741-0500 ext. 267

afarnaus@jca-online.org