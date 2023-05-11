Downtown Joliet church to get a new lease on life

St. Mary Carmelite Church is under new ownership again, but these owners say they mean business.

The limestone church built in the 1880s and last used for church services in 1991 has changed hands four times without being put back to use since the city of Joliet helped save it from a wrecking ball 12 years ago.

New owners Joseph and Jennifer Matise said it is just what they want for an event business that they have built up for the past 15 years.

“We’ve been looking for a building for five years,” said Jennifer, a retired financial advisor.

“When I walked into the church, that day I knew it was the one,” Joseph said.

The St. Mary Carmelite church in downtown Joliet has been a construction site for the last decade. (Bob Okon)

Joseph is the superintendent for Ridgeland School District 122 in Oak Lawn. He also is the vocalist for The Walk-ins, a band and event business that has handled 800 weddings in the past 15 years.

As a school administrator, Joseph said he has experience overseeing construction projects. With the Walk-ins, he has experience in the event business, and that’s what is envisioned for the old church.

The Matise couple are not the first to see the possibilities for a night club and event venue at St. Mary Carmelite, one of the early parishes of Joliet.

But they may be off to the quickest start.

Roof repairs are expected to start before the end of May, which should end the potential hazard of roof tiles falling from the steeple.

The Matises do not want to lose the steeple.

“That steeple is such a focus of the downtown,” Joseph said. “No matter where you’re at, you can look up and see that steeple.”

The steeple of St. Mary Carmelite Church is a familiar feature of the downtown Joliet skyline. (Bob Okon)

The church is located downtown at 113 N. Ottawa St.

The couple have invested enough in the project that they are putting their name on it.

The church will be called “The Matise” once it is opened as an event venue. The business formed to run it is called Matise Events LLC.

The city in 2011 helped put the church into private ownership. At the time, the Diocese of Joliet was believed to be planning to demolish the building, although the diocese did not confirm that.

The church was built from 1877 to 1882 out of Joliet limestone.

Despite appearances from the outside, the bones of the building are in “great shape,” Joseph said.

“That limestone and thick lumber structure that they used in the 1800s was really built to last,” Joseph said. “They don’t build them like that anymore.”

It’s the uniqueness of the building that the Matises believe will be a draw for events and nightclub-style performances at the former church.

“We think Joliet and this building is a great place for this project,” Jennifer said.