Joliet West High School teacher named finalist for Golden Apple Award For Excellence

Joliet West High School English teacher Alyssa Greenwald has been selected as one of the 30 finalists for the 2025 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching for high schools.

The award is presented by The Golden Apple Foundation, a leading nonprofit “committed to preparing, honoring, and mentoring educators who advance educational opportunities for students,” according to the announcement from the foundation.

Greenwald credited the Joliet Township High School District 204 community for its support.

“No one achieves anything alone; this recognition is ours. We know JT has the best students and staff in the universe; it’s such an honor to represent our community,” Greenwald said in the release.

“To all my students, both current and legacy, this is for you. Thank you for giving me the courage to showcase our magic. Thank you for helping me live my dream every single day. Thank you for existing. I couldn’t have done any of this without you. Hearts and stars forever,” she said.

The Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching honors outstanding teachers for having lasting, positive effects on students’ lives and school communities, according to a news release

Teacher finalists demonstrate – in their teaching and results – “a significant, positive impact on their students’ growth and learning,” according to the release.

Alan Mather, president of The Golden Apple Foundation, said in the release, “These finalists exemplify the dedication and passion that define exceptional teaching. Their commitment to fostering student growth and inspiring a love for learning enriches not only their classrooms but also the entire educational community.”

