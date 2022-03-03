What to know about US Attorney John Lausch Jr., the Joliet native who announced Madigan’s indictment

Former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan parks a car in the garage of his home, Wednesday afternoon, March 2, 2022, in Chicago. Madigan, the former speaker of the Illinois House and for decades one of the nation’s most powerful legislators, was charged with racketeering and bribery on Wednesday March 2, 2022, becoming the most prominent politician swept up in the latest federal investigation of entrenched government corruption in the state. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) (Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times/AP)