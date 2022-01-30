Dozens of Will County businesses benefited from pandemic relief grants

Dozens of businesses in Will County benefited from a state program that distributed grants to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 50 small businesses across state Sen. John Connor’s district recently were awarded more than $1.2 million through the Back to Business grant funding, according to a news release.

“I’m glad to know that so many of our local businesses are receiving the help they deserve after the difficulties of the last two years,” Connor, D-Lockport, said in a release. “Their resilience through even the darkest days of this pandemic has not gone unrecognized.”

Nearly 40 businesses in the district represented by state Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, which includes parts of New Lenox, Mokena, Frankfort, Homer Glen, and Lockport, also benefited from the state grants.

“COVID-19 has had devastating impacts on small businesses, especially in service and tourism industries,” Hastings said in a statement. “These grants will provide essential assistance to ensure local businesses can recover financially, as well as ensure they are able to serve their community as safely as possible.”

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awards the business grants using funds allocated to them by the federal American Rescue Plan through last year’s state budget. So far, the DCEO has provided $111 million in B2B grants to about 3,000 small businesses throughout the state with an emphasis on disproportionately impacted areas.

Grants will continue to be awarded statewide on a rolling basis. For information about the B2B program and the grantees, visit illinois.gov/dceo.