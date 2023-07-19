Opponents say Will County Board vote would allow oil terminal

State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, and Will County Board Member Destinee Ortiz, D-Romeoville, are trying to stir opposition to potential approval for an oil pipeline terminal in a county board vote on Wednesday.

The vote is on a zoning map amendment that would allow Ducere LLC to open an oil pipeline terminal next to the Lockport Prairie Nature Preserve, according to a news release from Ventura and Ortiz.

“Ventura and Ortiz are encouraging residents to contact their board members before the meeting to urge them to vote no on this proposal,” the release said.

Ortiz in a separate release said she was the lone vote against the map amendment at a meeting of the county board Land Use and Development Committee.

The officials said the terminal will serve as a loading point, allowing oil from the pipeline to be shipped on the Des Plaines River.

The county board meeting is at 9:30 a.m. at the Will County Office Building at 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet.