Shorewood, Troy 30-C celebrate Youth Government Day

Troy School District 30-C, in collaboration with the village of Shorewood, celebrated Youth in Government Day on Thursday.

This educational initiative brought together 23 seventh and eighth graders “who demonstrated a keen interest in civic affairs,” District 30-C said in a news release announcing the event.

Selected through an application process, these students showcased their “passion for government by articulating their reasons for wanting to participate in this unique field trip. Throughout the day, they gained invaluable insights into the inner workings of local governance by exploring various departments within the village,” the district said.

Under the guidance of village officials and community leaders, the students delved into the functions of departments such as public works, administration, and parks and recreation, according to the district.

Through breakout sessions and hands-on activities, they learned how these departments collaborate to serve the community effectively, according to the district.

Students conducted a mock village board meeting, where they applied their newfound knowledge and skills in a simulated legislative session. This exercise allowed them to experience the responsibilities and decision-making processes involved in local governance, according to the district.

“We are thrilled to see such strong interest and enthusiasm from our students for Youth in Government Day,” Sarah Wells, director of communications for District 30-C, said in the release. “This initiative not only fosters a deeper understanding of civic duty but also inspires future leaders who are eager to make a positive impact in their communities.”

District 30-C thanked its partners in the Youth in Government Day, the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce and the village of Shorewood.

For information, visit www.troy30c.org.